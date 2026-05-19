Investigators in Arizona have confirmed that FBI Quantico specialists are analysing key bloodstain evidence from outside missing pensioner Nancy Guthrie's Tucson home, as the Pima County Sheriff's Department faces fresh calls to the property more than 100 days after she vanished.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was reported missing on 1 February. Authorities say she was taken against her will from her home in the Catalina Foothills area during the night. Since then, detectives have collected thousands of tips, released doorbell camera footage of a masked figure near her door and gathered blood spatter from the porch and pathway that they believe may be central to understanding what happened. No suspect has been identified and Guthrie's whereabouts remain unknown.

A Restless Street

The latest development in the case came on Monday 18 May, when the Pima County Sheriff's Department was called back to the quiet cul de sac where Guthrie lived.

According to YouTube livestreamer Jonathan Lee Riches, who posts under the name JLR Investigates, someone phoned authorities claiming he and others were 'setting fires in front of Nancy Guthrie's house'. In a post on X, he said deputies responded to the complaint and shared an image showing two marked police vehicles outside the property.

Officials have not issued a statement about the incident, so the exact nature of the call and what deputies found have not been formally confirmed. What the episode does show is the uneasy atmosphere that still surrounds the street.

Someone called the Pima County Sheriff's on us and said we are setting fires in front of Nancy Guthrie's house. pic.twitter.com/jsszvpIaRI — JLR© (@JLRINVESTIGATES) May 19, 2026

In the early weeks after Guthrie disappeared, the area was crowded with TV crews, neighbours, volunteer searchers and online sleuths. More recently, the cameras have largely gone, although a handful of YouTubers continue to return and broadcast from the pavement in an effort to keep the case in public view.

Sheriff Chris Nanos told People that emotions around the investigation remain high. 'There's frustration because people want to know [what happened],' he said earlier this month. 'But this is just like any other case. Sometimes you solve them within hours or days. Sometimes it takes a long time'.

He said his office is still receiving calls and tips. 'Even if the tip is from last night, 102 days later, because it might be somebody calling saying, "Somebody in this neighbourhood doesn't look right." We tell our folks here in Pima County: if you see something suspicious to you, call us'.

Quantico Blood Analysis

Behind the scenes, the most important work is taking place far from the cul de sac itself. Nanos has confirmed that blood collected outside Guthrie's home is being examined by multiple laboratories, including forensic specialists at the FBI in Quantico, Virginia.

Investigators have previously said doorbell camera footage from the night she disappeared shows a masked person near the property. When officers arrived, they found blood spatter on the front porch and along the pathway leading towards the street. Exactly how much blood was recovered, and whether it came from a single source, has not been disclosed, but samples were taken for DNA analysis.

Speaking to People, Nanos said, 'I know we have DNA that is unknown who the contributor or depositor is, but I think they're getting closer to finding out who that was'.

That statement suggests investigators have extracted at least one usable DNA profile that has not yet been matched to any known reference sample. It also points to further testing and database comparisons, including work being carried out by the FBI's laboratories.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Case Breakthrough Hinted as Sheriff Steps Back From Family Contact After 108 Days Nancy Guthrie Case Breakthrough Hinted as Sheriff Steps Back From Family Contact After 108 Days

The sheriff did not say whether the unknown profile is thought to belong to Guthrie, a possible abductor or a third party with no connection to the incident. Until a match is made and publicly confirmed, that remains unresolved.

What is clear is that the sample has not been dismissed as contamination. Nanos has repeatedly said he believes his team will solve the case, and the continued involvement of Quantico analysts suggests the blood evidence is still being treated as a live lead.

An Unanswered Case

The basic facts of the Nancy Guthrie case remain stark. An 84 year old woman disappears from her own home in the middle of the night. Camera footage shows a masked figure near her front door around the same time. There is blood on the porch and down the path. After that, there are no confirmed sightings, no recovered belongings and no body.

From there, the case splits into layers of forensic work, surveillance review and public anxiety. Detectives are sifting through 'thousands and thousands' of pieces of footage, while forensic scientists examine microscopic traces on concrete and family members wait for answers.

In the gap between hard evidence and public speculation, rumour can move faster than fact. The latest update from Nanos is more measured: there is an unknown DNA contributor, labs are still working and the investigation remains active, but no suspect has been named.

Nothing more has been confirmed about who may eventually be linked to the profile, whether an arrest is near or how long the testing will take. Until those details are backed by court records or formal briefings, claims about what the blood proves should be treated cautiously.