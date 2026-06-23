A father has admitted to draining around $10,000 (about £7,600) from his four-year-old son's savings account to pay for a string of family holidays, something he claims to have no regrets over. Christian, a 28-year-old mail carrier from Biloxi, Mississippi, described the money as nothing he wouldn't pay back in full.

An 'Interest-Free Loan' From a Four-Year-Old

The admission came on the YouTube series Financial Audit with Caleb Hammer, then spread fast after the exchange was shared on X by the account @Tiara_arc.

The account had been built up with the boy's birthday money and family gifts. Christian put the figure himself at somewhere between $8,000 and $10,000 (£6,100 to £7,600), and framed it as a debt rather than theft. When asked if he planned to repay the money, he said yes, but admitted he hadn't yet. The catch, of course, was that the supposed lender was a child who had no idea the account existed, let alone that he'd agreed to anything.

“I took $10,000 from my kid’s savings to pay for vacations and I don’t regret it.”



Caleb: Wait… you took money from your child’s savings account?



Guest: About $8K-$10K. It’s basically an interest-free loan.



Caleb: An interest free loan FROM YOUR KID? 😳



Guest: We’ve been to… pic.twitter.com/H7sCEkTSua — Tiara (@Tiara_arc) June 21, 2026

Four Trips to New York, and No Regrets

Where the money went was holidays, mostly, and a lot of them. The father listed New York four times in a single year, plus Disney World, the Bahamas, and Atlanta.

'I figured I value building memories with him and stuff,' he said.

Pressed on whether draining his son's savings was justified, his answer was that they had a good time and he thought it was worth it.

Hammer was not having it. 'You raided your kid's savings so you could go on vacation and you don't regret it,' he said, before calling the behaviour disgusting. At another point in the episode, Hammer warned the father that his son was going to 'hate you real quick' once he grew up.

The $40,000 His Son Will Never See

The sharpest moment wasn't the telling-off, it was the math. The real damage is the gap between the cash withdrawn and what that cash could've compounded into. A financial expert cited by Newsweek estimated that $10,000 left invested at around 10% a year would have grown to nearly $40,000 (roughly £30,400) by the time the boy turned 18. That sum, the expert noted, is 'a college fund, a business starter kit, or a down payment on their first home,' gone to fund the holidays.

So the real cost to the child isn't $10,000. It's the years of compounding those funds would have gained between now and adulthood — meaning early withdrawal costs not just the amount, but the purpose of the account itself.

$90,000 in Debt, and Still Booking Flights

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The savings raid turned out to be one symptom, not the whole illness. According to Benzinga's account of the episode, the father's wider finances were in freefall. His monthly minimum debt payments topped $1,000, and his total non-mortgage debt sat at around $90,000 (close to £68,000). He had financed a Tesla and a Ford Maverick worth more than $60,000 together, taken a loan from his retirement account to clear credit cards, then promptly ran those cards back up.

There was the day-to-day spending too. He admitted to spending more than $1,200 a month on fast food, naming McDonald's and Chick-fil-A, and described himself as a stress spender who bought things like lightsabers and Pokémon cards. A friend had once tried to help him build a budget, but he had never stuck to one. Most telling of all, he mentioned using the show's own travel reimbursement to fund another trip.

Why 'Memories Matter' Became the Most Expensive Excuse

The father kept returning to the same defence: he wanted his child to have experiences, and he just loved travelling. Hammer's reply cut through it. The problem, he said, wasn't the holidays themselves but a lifestyle the man couldn't afford, with the child left holding the bill. Memories matter, the closing line of the viral post runs, but not at the expense of your kid's future.

It's hard to argue with. A four-year-old won't remember his fourth trip to Manhattan, but he will, eventually, notice whether there's anything in the account with his name on it. And while this particular case played out in Mississippi, the temptation it describes travels easily, so it's worth any parent taking a quick look at their own arrangements, wherever they bank.