In a recent interview on the House of Haymakers podcast on YouTube, billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban revealed that he was once worth more than Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, but didn't care much about that because he was too focused on winning a championship with the Dallas Mavericks.

'The only reason that you guys know who I am and I still have money is because I hedged my bet when we sold to Yahoo and I took all that stock,' he said. 'They didn't pay us in cash, and I sold calls and bought puts to protect myself if it went down. There's still every good chance that all these, you know, the Elon's of the world, etc., the stock market could crater again.'

Shark Tank star Mark Cuban made one of the most notable trades during the dot-com bubble, netting billions of dollars by selling his company to Yahoo. Along with exploring new technologies and building new companies, Cuban eventually transitioned into the role of an active investor in businesses with long-term growth potential and mentoring a new generation of aspiring entrepreneurs.

Cuban's Massive Returns From Shark Tank Investments

With a personal net worth of $6 billion, according to Forbes, Cuban gained immense popularity after he joined ABC's Shark Tank more than a decade ago. He left the show after 15 years in May 2025 with investment returns of a staggering 750%.

Cuban had told CNBC he had invested close to $33 million in businesses that pitched on Shark Tank, and his mark-to-market equity from those investments was valued at around $250 million.

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Although Cuban said he received close to $35 million in cash returns from Shark Tank investments alone, or a 6% return on the invested capital, his ownership stake in dozens of businesses that pitched on Shark Tank was valued at hundreds of millions of dollars. Note that on an annualised basis, Cuban's investments have returned an impressive 17% since 2011.

Meanwhile, Shark Tank Insights also estimated that Cuban verbally committed over $54.8 million 'on-air' across 200 deals, but many of those could have been restructured or they fell through upon compliance checks.

'I'm f—ing crushing it on the market,' Cuban had told Fortune in 2025, referring to the market value of the businesses he's invested in since joining Shark Tank.

Cuban on Mentoring Entrepreneurs

Cuban had shared several times over the years that his primary goal on Shark Tank was to help entrepreneurs achieve success.

'I don't do the show to get the best investments,' he had written in a post on X in 2022. 'And I don't always invest because I think I'll make money. Sometimes my deals are purely to help [an entrepreneur] or send a message.'

'What really gets me going is when people have an operating business where they've already gone for it. And they've invested everything,' Cuban had told TV Tango over a decade ago. 'They've put their heart, their soul, their time, everything that they have available to them into the business. And they've laid it on the line. And they just need a little bit of help.'