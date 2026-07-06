An 11-year-old in Canada has turned a neighbourly chore into a viral business, cleaning household wheelie bins for a flat fee and pulling in 2.7M views on a single video along the way.

Ashton runs Your Bin Cleaning, going door to door in his neighbourhood in York, Canada. His account on Instagram has gathered about 53,000 followers, and one reel of him working down the street has been watched more than 2.7M times.

The business grew out of a small favour. Ashton's parents had been talking with him about how he could help people and earn money, Sarah Hernholm, a Forbes contributor who covers youth entrepreneurship, wrote.

He began by wheeling a few neighbours' bins to the kerb on collection day and bringing them back afterwards, then noticed how dirty the bins were and worked out that people might pay to have them cleaned.

'He offered to clean those people's bins periodically. He then had the idea of going door to door and finding out if other people wanted their bins cleaned,' his mother told Upworthy.

A $10 Kerbside Favour That Became a Bin Cleaning Business

Ashton settled on a flat fee of CA$10 (about US$7 or £6) a bin, a figure he reached by asking customers what they would pay. He pitches in person, and when someone says no, he hands over a flyer so they can call later. His mother suggested filming the door-knocks, and the clips took off. 'We posted on Instagram, and the response has been unbelievable,' she said.

Start-up costs are low. Hernholm, who has worked with young entrepreneurs for more than 15 years through her programme WIT (Whatever It Takes), noted that Ashton did not need a product, a patent, or a platform to begin. He needed a hose.

He has since gained a mentor, Antonio of Aqua Stop Waterproofing and Construction, who supplied a kit that included an electric pressure washer, a 50-foot hose, and a leaf blower, according to Upworthy. Antonio said he would gladly pay CA$100 (about US$73 or £58) to have his own bins washed, calling the CA$10 rate a 'killer deal'.

Rejection is part of the routine, and the videos do not hide it. 'Don't take the no's personally, and the first no is the hardest,' Ashton said. In the comments, viewers have focused on that persistence, expressing surprise at how often people turn down a CA$10 clean and urging him to keep knocking.

Youth Entrepreneurship Draws Growing Interest From Teens

Research by Junior Achievement found that 69% of teenagers say they have a business idea but do not know how to start. A separate report from the group put the share of entrepreneurship-minded teens who lean toward service businesses, such as lawn care or childcare, at 12%, the kind of work where the need is visible, and the barrier to entry is low. Its polling has also repeatedly found that most US teenagers would rather run their own business than take a traditional job.

Nor is the interest confined to North America. Young people are 1.6 times as likely as adults to say they want to start a business, according to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, which studied five world regions. Its research also found that youth ventures are less likely to survive their first few years, and that most are one-person operations.

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Ashton's business runs into a seasonal limit. Bin-cleaning does not work through a Canadian winter, so he is looking at snow clearing and lawn care in the warmer months, using much of the equipment he already owns.

His mother has said he plans to carry the business beyond a single summer. 'I like going door to door and talking to people,' Ashton told Hernholm. 'I also enjoy reading the kind comments from people all around the world.'