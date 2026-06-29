Retiring early has long been viewed as a privilege reserved for high earners or those with inherited wealth. However, a group of finance coaches, investors, and financial educators interviewed by The Guardian argue that financial independence is often built through consistent habits rather than dramatic financial breakthroughs.

Their advice comes at a time when many households are facing rising living costs and economic uncertainty. While none of the experts suggest there is a guaranteed formula for retiring early, they identify several practical steps that could improve long-term financial security.

1. Start Investing Before You Think You Are Ready

Finance coach and author Maria Melchor believes many people wait too long before investing because they assume they need a large amount of money.

Melchor acknowledged that financial systems do not always work equally for everyone. Even so, she argued that avoiding investing altogether can leave people living from one pay cheque to the next. She pointed to low-cost index funds as an accessible starting point, saying people can begin investing with as little as $1. According to Melchor, starting early allows investments more time to benefit from compound growth.

2. Home Ownership Is Not the Only Route to Wealth

For decades, buying a home has been presented as one of the main ways to build wealth. Investment coach Delyanne Barros challenged that assumption. She said choosing to invest in low-cost index funds instead of prioritising home ownership allowed her to pay off debt and retire early. Barros' experience suggests that property is one path to financial security, but not the only one.

3. Define What Retirement Means to You

Money coach Bernadette Joy believes many people save without deciding what they actually want retirement to look like. Joy encouraged people to define what 'enough' means for their own lives rather than comparing themselves with others. She said creating that vision, together with living below her means, helped her and her husband retire at the age of 40.

4. Do Not Be Afraid to Negotiate

Many people overlook opportunities to reduce their expenses simply because they never ask. Carrie Joy Grimes, author of The Joy of Money, encouraged people to negotiate lower interest rates, repayment plans, and other bills. She said organisations, including the Internal Revenue Service in the US, are often willing to discuss payment arrangements. Grimes argued that making a phone call can lead to meaningful savings over time.

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5. Use Credit Cards Carefully

Travel points expert Stacy Roberts warned against signing up for store credit cards simply to receive a small discount. Instead, Roberts said travel rewards cards can provide greater long-term value. However, she stressed that she always pays every balance in full through automatic payments and never carries debt from month to month. According to Roberts, rewards only make financial sense when interest charges are avoided.

6. Let Family Help Build Children's Savings

Finance podcaster Jannese Torres believes relatives can play a valuable role in a child's financial future. Rather than buying more toys or clothes, Torres encouraged family members to contribute to education savings. She said consistent contributions over many years can make a significant difference by the time a child reaches adulthood.

7. Invest in Your Mental Wellbeing

Finance coach and author Shang Saavedra argued that financial health is closely linked to mental wellbeing. Saavedra said investing in therapy or mental health support can improve decision-making and strengthen the organisational skills needed to manage money effectively.

8. Choose Financial Advisers Carefully

Jeremy Schneider, founder of the fee-only adviser network Nectarine, urged consumers to understand how financial advisers are paid. Schneider said advisers who earn commissions may face conflicts of interest. He argued that fee-only advisers who charge transparent flat fees may better align with a client's interests.

9. Prepare an Estate Plan Early

Estate planning is often associated with wealthy families, but will and trust specialist Noelle McEntee said that assumption is outdated. McEntee encouraged adults of all income levels to prepare a will or trust. Personal finance author Beth Pinsker also recommended putting medical directives and powers of attorney in place. She said these documents can reduce uncertainty and ease the burden on family members during difficult times.

Small Steps Can Lead to Long-Term Results

The experts interviewed by The Guardian offered different perspectives, but their advice shared several common themes. They encouraged people to invest early, spend with purpose, avoid unnecessary debt, seek transparent financial advice, and prepare for the future. None suggested there is a shortcut to early retirement.

Instead, they argued that financial independence is usually built through consistent decisions made over many years. For people hoping to retire earlier than expected, those small decisions could become the foundation of long-term financial security.