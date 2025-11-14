Colleen Hoover privately urged Justin Baldoni to stop his escalating feud with Blake Lively, telling him the public tension was 'harming' her personally and jeopardising the reputation of the It Ends With Us film, according to newly revealed court messages.

The bestselling author, caught between two high-profile stars adapting her most successful novel, said she felt 'forced' to choose sides as the dispute intensified across social media and behind the scenes.

The court exhibits filed in November 2025 suggest Hoover attempted to mediate before the situation caused irreversible damage to her career and the film's public standing.

Hoover Says She Felt 'Forced' to Choose a Side

According to documents filed in November 2025, Hoover allegedly informed Baldoni that she felt 'forced' to take a side in the conflict with Lively. She reportedly claimed that the circumstances left her feeling 'on an island,' isolated from both sides.

Hoover stated that she did not want to be drawn into the controversy but felt obligated to respond due to the ongoing public debate. Her messages indicate an honest discomfort with being in the midst of a high-profile battle.

She apparently stated that she sensed the stress long before contacting Lively, implying that the strain was developing over time. Hoover's statements reflect the pressures she faced as a collaborator and public figure.

Plea to Stop Causing Personal and Professional Harm

Hoover allegedly urged Baldoni to steer clear of behaviours that could harm her personally or professionally. She reportedly wrote, 'Please don't use [your platform] to damage mine. That is all I am asking.'

According to the conversations, Hoover viewed the dispute as not only public but also potentially detrimental to both the film adaptation of her novel, It Ends With Us, and her own industry reputation.

She appeared to be pleading for consideration, emphasising the delicate balance between personal devotion and professional duty in high-profile businesses. Hoover's concern emphasises the real-world impacts of celebrity disputes.

Frustration Over Public Fighting and 'Immature' Optics

The author reportedly slammed the constant back-and-forth between Baldoni and Lively, calling it 'upsetting and ridiculous.' She also claimed that the arguments made everyone involved in the film look immature.'

Hoover's messages reveal that she felt caught in the crossfire, upset by how the two high-profile actors' public differences spilt over into professional settings.

She seems to expect that by communicating her distress directly to Baldoni, the situation could be de-escalated before incurring further reputational damage to herself or the production crew.

Personal Disappointment in Baldoni

According to the texts, Hoover expressed personal disappointment with Baldoni. She allegedly stated that she had been 'disappointed personally by your actions many times.'

Despite this, Hoover acknowledged that Baldoni had not directly assaulted her, demonstrating a nuanced viewpoint in which she recognised moderation while yet expressing her concerns.

Her frank letters depict someone attempting to balance professional commitments with personal integrity and respect for both parties involved.

Public Support for Blake Lively

Hoover had publicly praised Lively in December 2024, describing her as 'honest, kind, supportive, and patient' from their first meeting.

Her deleted Instagram post expressed loyalty and respect for Lively, indicating where her sympathies lay while she was caught up in a challenging scenario behind the scenes.

The public's support underlines Hoover's position in the centre of the quarrel and the delicate balance she had to strike between personal respect and professional diplomacy.

Legal Context and Court Exhibits

Wayfarer co-defendants included the texts as exhibits on November 10, 2025. They offer insight into Hoover's state of mind during the developing dispute.

The communications reveal Hoover's personal and professional difficulties, illustrating how high-profile disagreements can have a direct impact on those who interact closely with the concerned parties.

The messages also emphasise the larger issues of adapting a popular novel to film while navigating celebrity conflicts, implying that behind-the-scenes tensions often reflect public controversies.