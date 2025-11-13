Justin Baldoni has taken the unusual step of requesting a judge to keep much of his legal filings, texts, and supporting evidence private in the ongoing lawsuit brought by Blake Lively.

The actor, along with his Wayfarer Studios team, is seeking to dismiss the case before trial. Court documents reveal Baldoni's lawyers are asking a federal judge to seal key submissions, arguing the information should remain confidential for now.

Sources say the move is designed to protect professional reputations and sensitive communication, but will leave the public with little insight into the specifics of the dispute.

Baldoni's Motion to Seal Court Evidence

According to court filings obtained by Deadline, Baldoni, through lead counsel Alexandra Shapiro, submitted a motion for summary judgment just ahead of a federal deadline.

Motions to dismiss are usually routine, but the request to keep documents hidden from public view is not. The filings include previously scheduled depositions, text messages between Baldoni and colleagues, and exhibits detailing the internal communications at Wayfarer Studios.

Shapiro's letter explains that although not all material necessarily requires secrecy, the court should temporarily delay rulings on sealing so parties can confer and submit further motions if needed.

Legal experts suggest this is a common strategy in high-profile cases to prevent sensitive personal or corporate information from being widely disseminated, especially if celebrity reputations are involved.

Lively's Allegations, Baldoni's Defences

Lively's complaint, initially filed in December 2024, claims that Baldoni and his team retaliated against her after she raised concerns about workplace behaviour.

She argues that the alleged misconduct was connected to her sex and gender, forming the basis of her sexual harassment claim.

Baldoni's legal team disputes these allegations, asserting that Lively's claims do not meet the legal standards for harassment or retaliation.

The summary judgment memo contends that events cited by Lively occurred long before any alleged retaliation and that any reputation harm resulted from her own public statements rather than Baldoni's actions.

Alongside Baldoni, several Wayfarer Studios executives and associates are named in the filings, including communications staff and production company partners. Some text messages and internal communication show discussions over PR strategies following Lively's complaints.

While not fully disclosed to the public, these comments appear central to Baldoni's argument that no harassment or 'smear campaign' occurred.

Court watchers note that sealing these documents can prevent sensational media coverage from influencing public opinion or prejudicing jury members before trial.

Lively vs. Baldoni's Upcoming Trial

The trial is currently scheduled to begin on 9 March 2026 in New York, with both sides continuing discovery.

Although witnesses have yet to be formally called, early filings indicate that high-profile names, including Taylor Swift, Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Emily Blunt, and executives from Sony Pictures, may provide testimony.

To be clear, legal analysts suggest that motions to seal documents do not automatically grant permanent confidentiality. Judges can issue and decide whether to release some or all materials closer to the trial date.

For now, fans and media outlets must rely on court summaries and official statements rather than get full access to texts, emails, or exhibits.