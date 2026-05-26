A judge has held Dominican professional baseball shortstop Wander Franco criminally responsible for abusing a minor, but also spared him from prison term ahead of sentencing.

Franco was pardoned because he was considered a victim of extortion and blackmail by the minor's mother, who was sentenced to ten years for trafficking her daughter. Judge José Antonio Núñez justified his decision as 'logical and legal reasoning,' per ESPN.

'It seems contradictory to declare criminal responsibility and, at the same time, exempt him from punishment,' the Dominican judge told media on Monday. 'The court has granted Wander Franco a judicial pardon due to the particular circumstances that made him a material victim, but not a legal one'.

Wander Franco Relieved by Judicial Pardon

'Thank God for everything,' Franco expressed after the ruling. He embraced his mother, Nancy Aybar, and other relatives after the hearing. Accompanied by his legal counsel, Teodosio Jáquez, Franco briefly entertained reporters outside the courthouse. 'I feel calm,' he said, urging his fans to continue supporting and trusting him.

The Tampa Bay Rays shortstop was detained in January 2024 after he was accused of having a relationship with a girl who was then 14. The situation allegedly lasted for four months, and he supposedly gave thousands of dollars to the girl's mother as incentive. The full sentencing will be 16 June, leaving some aspects of the case still pending.

The Tampa Bay Rays Respond to Court Ruling

Franco said his lawyers have corresponded with the Tampa Bay Rays management. 'We respect the legal process and the decision issued by the court,' a spokesperson for the Rays said in a statement. 'This is a serious matter, and our thoughts remain with those affected by the case.'

'The Rays will continue to cooperate fully with Major League Baseball as it completes its review under the league's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy,' they added. 'Out of respect for the legal process and all parties involved, we will have no further comment at this time.'

How Will the Ruling Affect Wander Franco's MLB Career?

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'We are aware of today's verdict in the Wander Franco trial and will conclude our investigation at the appropriate time,' Major League Baseball also stated.

Previous reports assert that a conviction could hinder Franco's ability to secure a work visa to the US, effectively stalling his prospects in the Majors. Immigration experts said that only a 'full exoneration from a crime of moral turpitude' can ensure Franco's return to the US, according to The Athletic.

Franco signed an 11-year, £135 million ($182 million) contract with the Rays in 2021, and at 20, he quickly became one of MLB's most promising young talents. He earned an All-Star selection in 2023 while posting a career .282 batting average with 30 home runs and 130 RBIs across 265 games.

Franco's trajectory was upended in 2023 after Dominican Republic authorities confirmed that he was officially under investigation for an alleged relationship with a minor. Discontinuing the pay he had been receiving while on administrative leave, the Tampa Bay Rays placed him on the restricted list six months after his arrest. He was 22 when the investigation started.