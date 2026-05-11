Nick Pasqual and Allie Shehorn once appeared to be another rising Hollywood couple building careers behind the scenes of film and television. However, in May 2024, their relationship became the centre of a horrifying attempted murder case that shocked Los Angeles and resurfaced again after Pasqual's recent conviction on 10 May.

Prosecutors said the former How I Met Your Mother actor broke into Shehorn's home and stabbed her more than 20 times after weeks of alleged abuse.

As the case returned to the headlines, old photos of the pair from red carpets, film sets and happier moments together have taken on a devastating new meaning.

1. Nick Pasqual & Allie Shehorn Together Before the Attack

Actor Nick Pasqual found guilty of stabbing Hollywood makeup artist ex-girlfriend over 20 times in home break-in The crazed actor who violently attacked his award-winning Hollywood make-up artist ex-girlfriend during a home break-in was found guilty of a... https://t.co/OcjNvuoupx pic.twitter.com/CwseOdUIwR — UnfilteredAmerica (@NahBabyNahNah) May 9, 2026

One of the most widely shared resurfaced images shows Pasqual posing closely with Shehorn before the violence that later tore their relationship apart. The photo has circulated heavily following his attempted murder conviction in California.

2. Nick Pasqual at An Event During His Acting Career

Pasqual appeared at several Los Angeles premieres and entertainment events during the late 2000s and early 2010s while pursuing acting roles. Fans later revisited these photos after learning he had once appeared on How I Met Your Mother.

3. Allie Shehorn Working as a Hollywood Makeup Artist

Before the case made national headlines, Shehorn had built a respected career in special effects and makeup artistry. She worked on productions including Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, where she reportedly met Pasqual.

4. Nick Pasqual In His 'How I Met Your Mother' Era

Producer/Actor Nick Pasqual Extradited From Texas To LA to Face Attempted Murder Charge who appeared on How I Met Your Mother and Archive 81 and later produced on the comedy series National Day Riff, has pled not guilty to attempted murder for stabbing his girlfriend.🧐 pic.twitter.com/XuSnrEO0yX — Sumner (@renmusb1) June 16, 2024

Photos from around 2011 show Pasqual attending entertainment events during the same period he landed a small role on How I Met Your Mother. Though never a major star, the connection later fuelled public interest in the criminal case.

5. Allie Shehorn's Hospital Recovery Photos

New details emerge after actor Nick Pasqual 34 accused of stabbing ex., award-winning Hollywood makeup artist girlfriend Allie Shehorn' more than 20 times, according to prosecutors.🙏"She even filed restraining order, first sign of abuse, GET OUT!" pic.twitter.com/XoDKEgRKVq — Sumner (@renmusb1) May 30, 2024

Images shared by friends during Shehorn's recovery showed her in a hospital bed and later learning to walk again with assistance. The photos became symbols of survival after she endured multiple surgeries and time in intensive care.

6. Allie Shehorn's Showing Her Stabbing Scar

Nick Pasqual's ex-girlfriend Allie Shehorn shows off her vivid stabbing scars as she comes face to face with the How I Met Your Mother actor in courtroom showdown https://t.co/wMz5KAuAmm pic.twitter.com/3IZhGr7SWi — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) August 13, 2024

In one of the most powerful images, Allie Shehorn revealed to The Daily Mail the scars left behind from the stabbing attack as she was gearing up to face Pasqual in court.

7. Nick Pasqual Seen in Court During Trial

Actor Nick Pasqual found guilty of attempted murder in stabbing of estranged girlfriend https://t.co/gy3tvMe9Fi — Mary Sutton Greeley (@Lucky_finds) May 9, 2026

Photos from the Los Angeles courtroom showed Nick Pasqual seated beside his attorneys as prosecutors laid out the case against him.

What Happened Between Nick Pasqual and Allie Shehorn?

According to prosecutors, Pasqual attacked Shehorn inside her Sunland-area home on 23 May 2024, days after she obtained a restraining order against him. Court testimony alleged a long pattern of abuse before the stabbing, including accusations of choking, sexual assault and violent threats.

Authorities said Shehorn survived after locking herself in a bathroom while Pasqual allegedly punched through the door. He later fled toward the Mexican border before being arrested in Texas.

In May 2026, a California jury convicted Pasqual of attempted murder, residential burglary, forcible rape and several domestic violence-related charges. He now faces a possible life sentence at sentencing scheduled for June.

Where Allie Shehorn Is Now After the Attack

Since surviving the stabbing, Allie Shehorn has largely stayed out of the spotlight while continuing her recovery. Friends and supporters previously shared updates through fundraiser pages documenting her surgeries, rehabilitation and gradual return to work.

Though she continues to live with permanent scars, Shehorn has resumed professional makeup work on film and television projects, something supporters say became an important part of reclaiming her life after the attack.