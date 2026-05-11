7 Photos of Nick Pasqual and Allie Shehorn Before the 'How I Met Your Mother' Actor's Attempted Murder Conviction
Allie Shehorn has largely stayed out of the spotlight while continuing her recovery
Nick Pasqual and Allie Shehorn once appeared to be another rising Hollywood couple building careers behind the scenes of film and television. However, in May 2024, their relationship became the centre of a horrifying attempted murder case that shocked Los Angeles and resurfaced again after Pasqual's recent conviction on 10 May.
Prosecutors said the former How I Met Your Mother actor broke into Shehorn's home and stabbed her more than 20 times after weeks of alleged abuse.
As the case returned to the headlines, old photos of the pair from red carpets, film sets and happier moments together have taken on a devastating new meaning.
1. Nick Pasqual & Allie Shehorn Together Before the Attack
One of the most widely shared resurfaced images shows Pasqual posing closely with Shehorn before the violence that later tore their relationship apart. The photo has circulated heavily following his attempted murder conviction in California.
2. Nick Pasqual at An Event During His Acting Career
Pasqual appeared at several Los Angeles premieres and entertainment events during the late 2000s and early 2010s while pursuing acting roles. Fans later revisited these photos after learning he had once appeared on How I Met Your Mother.
3. Allie Shehorn Working as a Hollywood Makeup Artist
Before the case made national headlines, Shehorn had built a respected career in special effects and makeup artistry. She worked on productions including Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, where she reportedly met Pasqual.
4. Nick Pasqual In His 'How I Met Your Mother' Era
Photos from around 2011 show Pasqual attending entertainment events during the same period he landed a small role on How I Met Your Mother. Though never a major star, the connection later fuelled public interest in the criminal case.
5. Allie Shehorn's Hospital Recovery Photos
Images shared by friends during Shehorn's recovery showed her in a hospital bed and later learning to walk again with assistance. The photos became symbols of survival after she endured multiple surgeries and time in intensive care.
6. Allie Shehorn's Showing Her Stabbing Scar
In one of the most powerful images, Allie Shehorn revealed to The Daily Mail the scars left behind from the stabbing attack as she was gearing up to face Pasqual in court.
7. Nick Pasqual Seen in Court During Trial
Photos from the Los Angeles courtroom showed Nick Pasqual seated beside his attorneys as prosecutors laid out the case against him.
What Happened Between Nick Pasqual and Allie Shehorn?
According to prosecutors, Pasqual attacked Shehorn inside her Sunland-area home on 23 May 2024, days after she obtained a restraining order against him. Court testimony alleged a long pattern of abuse before the stabbing, including accusations of choking, sexual assault and violent threats.
Authorities said Shehorn survived after locking herself in a bathroom while Pasqual allegedly punched through the door. He later fled toward the Mexican border before being arrested in Texas.
In May 2026, a California jury convicted Pasqual of attempted murder, residential burglary, forcible rape and several domestic violence-related charges. He now faces a possible life sentence at sentencing scheduled for June.
Where Allie Shehorn Is Now After the Attack
Since surviving the stabbing, Allie Shehorn has largely stayed out of the spotlight while continuing her recovery. Friends and supporters previously shared updates through fundraiser pages documenting her surgeries, rehabilitation and gradual return to work.
Though she continues to live with permanent scars, Shehorn has resumed professional makeup work on film and television projects, something supporters say became an important part of reclaiming her life after the attack.
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