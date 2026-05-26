A Dominican court has found Wander Franco guilty of sexually and psychologically exploiting a minor, but the former Tampa Bay Rays shortstop will not serve prison time after a judicial pardon, a legal mechanism under Dominican law by which a court acknowledges criminal responsibility but exempts a defendant from punishment, was issued following a retrial that concluded on Monday.

The ruling, delivered by a three-judge panel in the Dominican Republic, concluded that Franco was criminally responsible but had also been a victim of extortion and blackmail by the minor's mother. The court determined that these factors warranted a full exemption from punishment, effectively sparing him from incarceration despite the guilty finding.

First Trial, Appeal, and Retrial

Monday's verdict is the outcome of a second trial. Franco was originally convicted of sexual abuse of a minor on 26 June 2025, receiving a two-year suspended sentence. Prosecutors had sought five years. Both Franco's defence and prosecutors appealed the outcome; in December 2025, a Dominican appeals court ordered a full retrial after ruling the original proceedings contained 'many flaws and omissions.' The retrial began in February 2026, with prosecutors again seeking a five-year sentence.

The case stems from Franco's relationship with a 14-year-old girl when he was 21, during which he allegedly made payments totalling more than $100,000 (£74,000) to her mother over approximately four months beginning in 2022.

Wander Franco Sentenced in Dominican Republic Sex Abuse Case but Receives Judicial Pardon

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Franco was found guilty in relation to the sexual abuse of a minor in the Dominican Republic, but the court issued a judicial pardon after concluding that he had also been a victim of coercion and extortion linked to the minor's mother.

'In this case, the court has considered not only the conduct regarding an anomalous or abnormal relationship between the defendant and a minor, but also that the defendant in this specific case is also a victim. A victim of rapacious human behavior, which forgets principles and values ​​and, once the problem arises, tries to profit from it at the expense of the very dignity of the one who should have been protected,' Judge José Ramón Núñez stated while announcing the verdict, per New York Post.

Speaking to reporters following the verdict, Franco said, 'I feel calm,' and urged supporters to stand by him, adding, 'continue supporting me and trusting in me.'

The decision has divided public opinion, with some viewing the outcome as unusually lenient given the seriousness of the conviction, while others point to the court's findings on alleged blackmail as justification for the exemption from punishment.

Wander Franco receives guilty verdict, but avoids prison sentence. The full sentencing will be June 16.

The victim’s mother is sentenced 10 years in prison for money laundering. https://t.co/UOAxQr8nsc — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) May 25, 2026

MLB Responds to Wander Franco Verdict

Major League Baseball (MLB) has also responded to the court's decision, stating that it will conclude its investigation at the appropriate time. In a statement, MLB said: 'We are aware of today's verdict in the Wander Franco trial and will conclude our investigation at the appropriate time.'

Franco's status within professional baseball has already been significantly affected by the allegations, with his career placed on hold during the legal proceedings. Legal specialists have noted that Franco's criminal conviction for a sex offence involving a minor is likely to prevent him from obtaining a US work visa, which would keep him on the restricted list regardless of MLB's disciplinary decision.

Why the Victim's Mother Faces 10-Year Prison Sentence

While Franco avoided punishment, the court sentenced the victim's mother to 10 years in prison for money laundering and the commercial sexual exploitation of a minor, consistent with the sentence she received at the original trial in June 2025.

Judges concluded that she played a central role in pressuring and extorting Franco, a factor that heavily influenced the court's decision to issue a judicial pardon for the player while proceeding to full sentencing against her.

The stark contrast between the outcomes has intensified public scrutiny of the case, particularly given the severity of the original allegations involving a minor. Legal observers have noted that the ruling reflects the court's assessment of multiple overlapping offences rather than a single narrative of abuse.

The case continues to generate international attention, especially within sports circles, where Franco's rapid rise and dramatic fall have become a focal point of discussion.