Wander Franco, once one of Major League Baseball's brightest young talents, has been found criminally responsible for abuse of a minor by a court in the Dominican Republic. Despite the ruling, he will not serve a prison sentence following a judicial exemption from punishment.

The verdict, delivered in Puerto Plata, concludes a closely watched case that has drawn international attention due to the player's rapid rise in professional baseball and the seriousness of the allegations. Following the verdict, Franco was seen leaving court with family members.

Judicial Pardon Despite Criminal Responsibility

Read more Former Rays Star Wander Franco Found Guilty in Minor Exploitation Case But Escapes Jail Time Former Rays Star Wander Franco Found Guilty in Minor Exploitation Case But Escapes Jail Time

Judge José Antonio Núñez ruled that Wander Franco was criminally responsible for sexual and psychological abuse of a minor. However, the court granted a judicial pardon, resulting in no prison sentence being imposed. The judge cited unusual circumstances in the case, including allegations of extortion and blackmail linked to the minor's mother, who was also convicted and sentenced separately.

The court said the case involved complex circumstances that influenced the decision to exempt Franco from punishment despite the finding of criminal responsibility. The ruling has been widely reported as within the court's discretion under Dominican law and has generated debate due to the seriousness of the offence.

Allegations Involving a 14-Year-Old Girl

The case against Wander Franco centres on allegations of a relationship with a girl aged 14 at the time of the incidents. Prosecutors alleged the relationship lasted several months and involved financial transactions between Franco and the girl's mother.

Authorities claimed that thousands of dollars were transferred during the period under investigation, with prosecutors alleging the payments were linked to facilitating the relationship. Franco was arrested in January 2024 following an investigation by Dominican authorities.

The case became one of the most high-profile legal proceedings involving a professional baseball player in recent years due to Franco's status and the scale of his Major League Baseball contract.

Reaction Outside The Courtroom

Following the ruling, Wander Franco was reported to have left the courthouse with his legal representative, Teodosio Jáquez, and family members. He briefly told reporters that he felt 'calm' after the verdict. He also did not confirm direct contact with his team, stating that his lawyers were handling communication with the organisation.

He was reported to have embraced relatives, including his mother, after the judge delivered the decision. The atmosphere outside the court was described as tense but controlled, with limited public statements from his legal team.

MLB And Tampa Bay Rays Response

Tampa Bay Rays placed Franco on the restricted list following his arrest, effectively removing him from team duties and suspending his pay while proceedings were ongoing. The organisation has not issued a detailed public response to the latest ruling.

Major League Baseball said it is aware of the court's decision and will continue its review process. The league previously stated it would wait until the legal proceedings were complete before concluding its own investigation into the matter.

Career Background And Contract History

Before the allegations surfaced, Wander Franco was regarded as one of baseball's top prospects and signed an 11-year, $182 million (approximately £135 million at the time) contract with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2021. His early career drew significant attention for his batting ability and defensive performance at shortstop.

The legal case has halted his professional career trajectory, with his future in Major League Baseball remaining uncertain pending further league review and completion of legal proceedings. A full sentencing document is expected to be issued on 16 June, according to court reporting, which may provide further clarification on the court's reasoning and legal outcome.