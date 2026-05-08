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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani turned down an invitation to the 2026 Met Gala, opting not to attend the exclusive event co-chaired by Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sánchez. The mayor focused instead on New York's housing crisis, releasing a photo series on fashion workers. His decision has been seen as a Met Gala snub, underscoring tensions between glamour and everyday priorities in America's costliest city.

Mamdani's absence departs from recent mayoral tradition at the annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. While predecessors Michael Bloomberg and Bill de Blasio attended regularly, Eric Adams skipped the event in recent years.

Mamdani's Stand Against Elite Optics

The 4 May gala drew protests over Bezos's role as honorary co-chair, with activists plastering posters near the museum that read 'The Bezos Met Gala: Brought to you by worker exploitation' as reported in an AOL article. Mamdani, a democratic socialist who has publicly stated that billionaires should not exist in an era of extreme economic inequality, viewed the event as incompatible with his agenda.

'My focus is on affordability and making the most expensive city in the United States affordable,' he told Hell Gate last month. Neither the mayor nor his wife Rama Duwaji attended, and the administration sent no substitutes.This position aligns with Mamdani's policy agenda, which includes proposals for tax increases on millionaires to generate revenue for housing initiatives.

Across New York, residents face soaring rents and a severe shortage of affordable units, problems the mayor has made central to his administration since taking office. The gala itself raised a record $42 million (£30.8 million) for the Costume Institute, but Mamdani's team saw no advantage in his participation. The snub avoided awkward optics for a leader focused on working-class issues.

The Workers Behind the Red Carpet

On the night of the gala, Mamdani's office published Work of Art: Turning the Lens on the Workers Who Power Fashion. The series profiled six New Yorkers who contribute to the industry behind the scenes: seamstresses, a master tailor, retail workers and two former Amazon delivery drivers who organised for the Delivery Protection Act to secure better conditions.

The portraits provided a deliberate counterpoint to the glittering red-carpet event, where other co-chairs included Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour. Mamdani chose to emphasise the human labour that enables such cultural spectacles.The move has drawn praise from labour unions and community groups, who see it as a welcome shift towards recognising overlooked contributors.

It also amplified existing activist criticism of Amazon's practices. An Instagram post shared by Things You Don't Know captured the mayor's alternative approach, pointing out how he turned down the most exclusive party in the city to talk about rent.

Navigating Tradition and Crisis

Mayoral attendance at the Met Gala has often been described as tradition, yet it has not been universal in recent years. Mamdani's decision carries particular significance given the sponsorship controversy and his ideological background as a progressive leader.

Supporters view it as authentic leadership on the housing crisis, where demand for homes far outstrips supply amid post-pandemic economic pressures. Detractors argue the gesture is largely symbolic.

With this year's gala now concluded, attention has shifted back to policy delivery. Mamdani's administration continues to advance initiatives for new affordable housing stock. The Met Gala snub serves as a clear signal of where the mayor's priorities lie.