Vanessa Trump was seen in public for the first time since Tiger Woods' DUI arrest on Sunday, appearing at Trump National Doral Miami with her daughter Kai and President Donald Trump for the final round of the Cadillac Championship, while the golfer himself was nowhere to be seen. The 48-year-old kept her distance from the cameras as she joined the president's suite overlooking the Blue Monster course shortly after midday, quietly stepping back into view as speculation over Woods' behaviour and their relationship continues to build.

President Trump was out on his Doral golf course today with his former daughter in law Vanessa Trump and his granddaughter Kai.



Today is the final round of the PGA's Cadillac Championship at the site.

. pic.twitter.com/CEh7hQxssY — Paul Villarreal (AKA Vince Manfeld) (@AureliusStoic1) May 3, 2026

Woods was arrested in March after a two-vehicle rollover crash near his home in Jupiter, Florida, and later charged with three misdemeanours: driving under the influence, property damage and refusing to submit to a urine test. He was also cited for careless driving resulting in a crash. That incident, and the ugly paperwork that followed it, has reignited scrutiny of the 15-time major champion's off-course life and, inevitably, of the people closest to him. Vanessa Trump, who divorced Donald Trump Jr. in 2018 and has largely kept her private life away from public dissection since, suddenly finds herself back in an uncomfortable spotlight.

Vanessa Trump Pushes Back On Tiger Woods Rumours

The news came after days of whispered suggestions that Tiger Woods' latest brush with the law was straining his relationship with Vanessa. The narrative, fuelled by anonymous briefings and social-media gossip, painted a familiar picture: the troubled superstar in crisis and the partner weighing how much more she is willing to tolerate.

Vanessa, usually a conspicuously quiet presence, chose not to let that story run unchecked. On Instagram, she posted a photo of herself and Woods lying together in a hammock, accompanied by two red heart emojis and the caption 'Love you.' It was a short, carefully framed message that did two things at once. It signalled solidarity with Woods after his arrest, and it telegraphed that, at least outwardly, she was not walking away.

🚨♥️🐅 #LOVE IS IN THE AIR — Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Vanessa Trump takes to IG stories to publicly re-affirm her commitment to the 82-time winner as he enters rehab. pic.twitter.com/mRqxdlKr7H — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) April 3, 2026

Behind closed doors, however, things sound far less serene. According to an unnamed source quoted by the Daily Mail, Vanessa was waiting up when Woods finally returned home from the Martin County Public Safety Complex on the night of his arrest, after serving an eight-hour mandatory holding period before being bailed out by a close friend at around 11 p.m. local time.

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'She's not happy at all,' the source claimed. 'She's both disappointed and a little bit p-----, if I'm being honest. It's a definite red flag. And she told him that he's going to get this sorted out, and that she's going to require that. He has to get things under control, or she's not going to stick around.'

Another insider, also anonymous, suggested the couple 'argued all weekend,' with Vanessa reportedly losing patience as Woods insisted he had everything in hand. 'She has gone from concern to anger,' the second source said. 'She was like, 'Let's solve this together' and his response was basically, 'Yeah yeah yeah, I got it. It's fine. It's under control.' And she's like, 'It is so obviously not under control.'

Tiger Woods Faces Legal Fallout As Vanessa Trump Sets Boundaries

The collision itself, laid out by local officials in unvarnished terms, was grim but mercifully not fatal. Sheriff John Budensiek said Woods had been driving a Range Rover northbound on a two-lane road not far from his Jupiter home at what he called an 'unsafe' speed. Ahead of him, a pickup truck towing a pressure-cleaner trailer was slowing to turn into a driveway.

The pickup driver did not have enough time to clear the road, according to Budensiek. As Woods tried to avoid hitting the truck, his vehicle clipped the trailer instead, triggering a rollover crash that left his SUV overturned. From there, the process was procedural and unforgiving: arrest, transport to the public safety complex, processing on three misdemeanour counts, the additional citation for careless driving, and a night ending not at home with his partner but in custody.

The Daily Mail's first source framed Vanessa's response less as an ultimatum than a hard line in the sand. 'This is a concerned girlfriend expressing boundaries and saying that he's got to get his s--- together, like right now,' they said. A third-hand character portrait of Woods emerged in the same breath: 'He's very apologetic, from what I've heard. [He] wants to fix this. He's embarrassed, he's mortified at all this... and this is really humiliating for it to happen again. And Vanessa is embarrassed too. All her friends are like, 'Girl, what the hell?''

A Florida judge has already approved Woods' request to travel abroad for medical treatment. His private Gulfstream jet was later spotted landing in Zurich, Switzerland, with US reports suggesting he is beginning a 90‑day physical and psychological treatment programme. That, if accurate, would amount to a tacit admission that things are not under control at all, whatever he may have been telling Vanessa in the early hours after his arrest.

Neither Woods nor Vanessa Trump has publicly addressed the reported arguments or the suggestion that her patience has limits. What is on the record is a quiet Instagram 'Love you,' a carefully choreographed appearance in a golf suite with her daughter and the former president, and a man whose career has never quite outrun his capacity for self-destruction being told, apparently in no uncertain terms, to sort himself out.