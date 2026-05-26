Costco's stock outlook is overwhelmingly positive ahead of this week's earnings report, unfazed by a key investor's reduced stake.

Costco shares are hovering near record territory ahead of its 28 May fiscal third-quarter earnings report, amid reports of at least one investment group paring back its stake. The retailer's outlook remain promising despite the setback, and investors are largely optimistic over Q3 prospects.

Main Street Research LLC cut its Costco position by 1.7% in the fourth quarter of 2025, selling 1,093 shares and leaving it with 62,366 shares, valued at about £39.88 million ($53.78 million) at the time of the SEC filing. Foreign Policy Journal considered the move a minor adjustment rather than an exit, and the firm's exposure remains significant.

Costco Stock Swing Conservative Ahead of Q3 Announcement

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The stock's recent climb has intensified attention around the earnings release. Investing.com predicts this could swing Costco stock by 3% on the Q3 announcement. That's lower than the 3.2% anticipated move during last March's earnings release, which swung by only 0.3% in retrospect.

The rally has also pushed expectations higher because Costco's shares are already near this year's all-time high, which closed at about £811 ($1,094.32) on Tuesday last week. With the market pricing in another solid report, the company faces a tougher backdrop in which even a good result may be measured against a stock that could end up overestimated.

Costco stock closed at about £762 ($1,028.24) last Friday, thanks to strong sales and continuing membership growth. The company reached a market capitalisation of £333.6 billion ($450 billion), outperforming most S&P 500 competitors.

Wall Street Optimistic over Costco Stock Outlook

Wall Street still appears broadly constructive on Costco, and analysts cite strengths in terms of membership, pricing power, and customer traffic. At the same time, the market's elevated setup means the upcoming numbers will matter for fundamentals, if the stock can justify its current valuation as it nears its peak.

'There's probably not a lot that can come from this print that will change the market's perception that [Costco] is a good place to be,' UBS analysts stated last week. 'Though, its superior position, levers, and capabilities to manage the upcoming headwinds will probably be more evident as the impact of tariffs become translucent in the coming months.'

Costco's Growth-Driven Business Model

As a retailer, Costco operates a membership-based warehouse club model, where customers pay annual fees to shop in bulk at low prices. The company keeps prices down by maintaining tight profit margins, a limited assortment, and an efficient purchasing system, all of which help drive renewal rates and repeat visits.

That model makes membership fees a crucial profit engine, even though merchandise sales generate most of the company's revenue. Costco also uses its private-label Kirkland Signature brand and e-commerce channels to support sales while preserving its value-focused reputation.

Costco stock remains above the $1,000 (£742.40) threshold amidst daily fluctuations and significant dips. The company has a solid reputation as a durable business, leveraging its membership-driven model, strong brand loyalty, and value-driven service to sustain customer traffic.