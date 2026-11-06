US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth delivered a combative message to political adversaries, declaring that the Pentagon leadership will not back down as Republican Representative Thomas Massie prepared to reintroduce articles of impeachment in the House of Representatives.

'It's not going to work. We will not back down,' Hegseth insisted in the video broadcast on 5 November 2026. He denounced the legislative offensive as a political sham engineered by a 'disgruntled', defeated congressman, defending his executive record on military recruitment, the elimination of diversity programmes, and his stewardship of the nine-month military campaign against Iran.

While Massie intends to force a floor vote early next week using an eight-article misconduct resolution, Trump insisted during White House briefings that he maintains full confidence in Hegseth's performance.

Pete Hegseth Defends His Record as Massie Renews Impeachment Push

The renewed confrontation arrives as Capitol Hill absorbs the fallout from Tuesday's midterm elections, which handed Democrats control of both congressional chambers and prompted public acknowledgements from President Trump and Vice-President JD Vance of the electoral toll of the conflict.

Hegseth pointed to military recruitment, efforts to strengthen the defence industrial base and the removal of diversity initiatives as achievements under Trump's administration. He also defended the war in Iran, which began on 28 February and has entered its ninth month.

Massie told ABC News he intends to reintroduce the resolution on Monday or Tuesday, 9 or 10 November. The Kentucky Republican previously introduced articles of impeachment in September, but the effort stalled before the midterm recess.

His earlier 34-page resolution contained eight articles alleging misconduct during Hegseth's tenure as Pentagon chief. Hegseth has rejected the impeachment effort as politically motivated.

Massie has warned that Hegseth could face tougher congressional scrutiny when Democrats take power in January. He also urged Trump to make any personnel changes while the current Senate could still confirm replacements.

A proposed House vote is not a finding of wrongdoing. Even if the House voted to impeach Hegseth, removal would require a separate Senate conviction.

Trump Backs Pete Hegseth as Questions Reach Military Leadership

Despite the pressure, Trump has publicly stood by his defence secretary. In an interview with ABC News, he acknowledged receiving complaints but said he had 'every intention' of keeping Hegseth.

'Pete Hegseth has done a fantastic job,' Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday.

He cited the January capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro by US forces and military operations in Iran among the administration's achievements.

Speculation has also surrounded Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The White House denied reports that he was preparing to leave, while the State Department described claims about his departure as baseless.

Rubio rejected the speculation in an interview with The New York Times. Serving until the end of Trump's term had 'always been my plan', he said.

Questions have extended to senior military commanders. The Washington Post reported that figures close to the administration had raised the possibility of Trump replacing General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, or Admiral Brad Cooper, who leads US Central Command.

The White House has announced no dismissals among senior officers, both of whom have provided military counsel throughout the ongoing regional conflict.