Sports are an important part of a healthy life. They keep us in good shape, mentally and physically. And now, matching them up in style is CryBaby's latest range of sports and athletic wear. Let's know more.

CryBaby's range of sports and athletic wear is by far their most unique. Although nostalgia has been the essence fueling their earlier designs, their sports, and athletic wear as a spread has much more novelty to offer. Its 24-year-old founder Esma says, "We planned this new spread keeping in mind the pace at which people are becoming more conscious about their bodies and turning to healthier lifestyle choices to look and feel good. Our new range is trendy, futuristic, and something you can rely upon without thinking twice. While comfort is our priority, we have made careful choices to stay on point stylistically."

With colors that are easy on the eyes and contours that are easy on the body, CryBaby has taken the revolutionary trend of Athleisure to its next phase. For Esma, it achieved it by keeping things simple yet engaging. She says, "If you look at our product line, you will notice that they are made for those who are tough and tender at the same time. These clothes can be your pals whether you are sweating it out on a treadmill or beating the heat with friends. This fluidity is our most appealing factor and we are quite sure it'll resonate with many of our fans and clients."

At the end of the day, a good product is one that fits a need beautifully. CryBaby's attempt with its new line is to fine-tune the needs of its clients. As healthier choices become the preferred lifestyle, it's easy to say that the young brand's offering will fit right in.