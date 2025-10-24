KEY POINTS Soft Cell confirms the passing of Dave Ball, remembers him as a 'brilliant musical genius'

Upcoming album 'Danceteria' to stand as his final studio work

Electronic music pioneer Dave Ball, best known as one half of the groundbreaking synth-pop duo Soft Cell, has died peacefully in his sleep at his London home. He was 66.

The news was confirmed on Wednesday, 22 October, through an official statement from Soft Cell describing Ball as 'a wonderfully brilliant musical genius.' The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Ball's long-time collaborator Marc Almond paid an emotional tribute, saying Ball had been 'in a great place emotionally' and that the pair had just completed their upcoming album 'Danceteria' only days before his passing. Almond added, 'Dave's music is better than ever — his tunes and hooks unmistakably Soft Cell. He was the heart and soul of our sound.'

Ball's final appearance with Soft Cell came just weeks earlier at the Rewind Festival in Henley-on-Thames, where the duo performed before a crowd of over 20,000 fans.

From Art Students to Synth-Pop Icons

Ball and Almond first met as art students at Leeds Polytechnic in 1979, forming Soft Cell soon after. Their debut album, Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret (1981), helped redefine British pop and electronic music with its bold blend of synthesizers and dark cabaret-style lyrics. The album produced Tainted Love, a worldwide hit that topped charts in 17 countries and became Britain's best-selling single of 1981.

Their distinctive sound paved the way for the next wave of electronic artists — from Pet Shop Boys to Erasure, Yazoo, and Eurythmics.

Soft Cell went on to release several acclaimed albums, including The Art of Falling Apart, This Last Night in Sodom, Cruelty Without Beauty, and Happiness Not Included (2022). The duo's chemistry — Almond's expressive lyricism paired with Ball's minimalist, mechanical arrangements — helped define the era's synth-driven pop.

Beyond Soft Cell, Ball also formed The Grid with producer Richard Norris, achieving chart success in the 1990s with tracks like Swamp Thing and Texas Cowboys. He collaborated with artists including David Bowie, Kylie Minogue, Pet Shop Boys, and Erasure, and contributed to defining the sound of electronic music in Britain's club scene.

Final Album 'Danceteria' and a Lasting Legacy

As per the official Soft Cell Website, Ball's final project, Danceteria, was completed only days before his passing and will be released in spring 2026 via Republic of Music. The album draws inspiration from the legendary 1980s New York nightclub of the same name — a venue where Soft Cell once held an album launch and where many of their creative ideas were born.

Soft Cell confirmed that all scheduled releases, including the Danceteria album and an expanded reissue of The Art of Falling Apart, will move forward as planned to honour Ball's legacy.

Marc Almond reflected:

'It makes me so sad as this would have been a great uplifting year for him. I can take solace that he heard the finished record and felt it was a great piece of work. Dave's music and memory will live on — somewhere in the world, someone will always be listening to a Soft Cell song.'

Ball is survived by his family, including four children, and is remembered as a visionary force in British electronic music — a self-taught musician whose innovations helped shape both pop and underground club culture.