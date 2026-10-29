Jordan Klepper has accused Donald Trump of falling into a trap after Barack Obama mocked the president's White House renovations with an unexpected Cheesecake Factory comparison.

The Daily Show host seized on Trump's own comments about the makeover to deliver a fresh round of ridicule, while highlighting the contradictory reactions from conservative media figures who appeared divided over whether Obama's remark insulted working-class Americans or took aim at an upscale restaurant.

Obama's Cheesecake Factory Insult Sparks Backlash

The controversy began when Obama criticised Trump's apparent focus on renovating the White House during a 2026 midterm campaign rally.

The former president compared the changes to something that would happen if Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory, saying Trump had 'got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory.'

The remark prompted a backlash among conservative media personalities, some of whom accused Obama of taking a swipe at working-class Americans by invoking the popular restaurant chain.

Others, however, argued that Cheesecake Factory was 'kind of fancy,' creating an apparent divide over how the comparison should be interpreted.

Klepper used the conflicting reactions as the basis for a segment on The Daily Show, questioning how the same restaurant could be presented as both a symbol of ordinary working-class life and an establishment associated with wealth.

Jordan Klepper Mocks Conservative Media's Reaction

During Tuesday's programme, Klepper aired two montages featuring contrasting responses to Obama's Cheesecake Factory joke.

One compilation showed conservative commentators accusing the former president of insulting working-class Americans. The other featured arguments that the restaurant was actually an upscale establishment, undermining the first line of criticism.

'Oh. Guys, look, I wanted to be mad with you, but I got to say, now I'm just confused,' Klepper said.

He continued by mocking the apparent contradiction, questioning how Cheesecake Factory could simultaneously be a humble restaurant for working-class people and a high-class destination for billionaires.

'It just doesn't make any sense,' he added.

Klepper subsequently accused the commentators of attempting to generate another culture-war controversy without maintaining a consistent argument.

'Look, I know you're trying to gin up a new culture war outrage cycle, but you guys are not on the same page here,' he said.

Donald Trump Accused of Falling Into Obama's Trap

Klepper then returned to Obama's original criticism of Trump's renovation projects, suggesting the president should avoid falling into the alleged trap. The comedian followed the remark with footage of Trump discussing the changes he had made to the White House.

The montage provided the basis for Klepper's central punchline, as he argued that Trump's own comments had played into the scenario he had just described.

'I think you fell in the trap,' Klepper said.

The host also delivered a sarcastic assessment of the president's renovation commentary.

'I will say, it is refreshing to hear Donald Trump talk about something he actually has a working knowledge of,' he added.

Klepper's argument rested on the contrast between Obama's criticism of Trump's apparent preoccupation with renovations and the president's willingness to speak at length about the makeover.

However, the segment did not establish that Obama deliberately planned the exchange to provoke Trump. The suggestion that the former president had set a trap was Klepper's interpretation of the events.

White House Renovations Become the Punchline

The exchange brought together Trump's White House renovations, Obama's campaign-rally criticism and the conservative media reaction to the Cheesecake Factory comparison.

Rather than focusing solely on the original insult, Klepper used the conflicting commentary to question the consistency of the backlash before turning Trump's renovation boasts into another punchline.

The segment aired as the 2026 midterm campaign continued, with the dispute providing fresh material for political satire on The Daily Show.