Rapper Nicki Minaj found herself in an unexpected political dispute on Wednesday, 4 November, after Child's Play creator Don Mancini challenged her use of Chucky in a pro-Republican election post. The exchange followed the US midterm elections, in which Democrats defeated Republicans and regained control of both chambers of Congress.

The clash turned a familiar horror icon into an unlikely flashpoint in America's political divide. It also brought renewed attention to the contrasting views of Minaj and Mancini, whose disagreement extended beyond a single social media post.

'Too Bad, Nicki!'

The controversy began when Minaj shared an AI-generated image of Chucky wearing a pink suit and a 'Vote Red' badge on X on Tuesday, 3 November. She accompanied the image with the message, 'HAPPY ELECTION DAY!!!', signalling her support for the Republican campaign.

Mancini, who created the murderous doll for the 1988 horror film Child's Play, rejected the political message attached to his character.

'Chucky has a trans kid. Chucky protects the dolls. Chucky is anti-ICE,' he wrote on X, referring to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

He also predicted a Democratic 'blue wave' and subsequently shared an image of a blue-haired Chucky doll, adding, 'Too bad, Nicki! No AI, by the way! #bluewave.'

Why Nicki Minaj Has a Long History With Chucky

Minaj's association with Chucky predates her public support for President Donald Trump. The horror character has appeared repeatedly in her music, Halloween costumes and social media posts, making the latest controversy particularly unusual.

One early reference came in her verse on Kanye West's 2010 song Monster, where she compared herself to the Bride of Chucky. The reference was to Tiffany Valentine, Chucky's murderous partner in the horror franchise.

In 2019, Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, dressed as Tiffany and Chucky for Halloween. A video from that occasion later circulated during the 2024 presidential election, prompting misleading claims that she had endorsed Trump. Fact-checking organisation PolitiFact established that the footage was from 2019 and did not constitute an endorsement.

Her fascination with the doll continued into 2026. In January, she posted an image of Chucky while discussing her US citizenship paperwork. She subsequently used similar imagery in online disputes and political commentary.

In July, Minaj again shared an image of Chucky after Trump joked about her during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner. She captioned it, 'How I'll be looking @ the President next time I see him.'

How I’ll be looking @ the President next time I see him. https://t.co/dVw3CpCqfP pic.twitter.com/jEUOdOjG3p — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 25, 2026

The character has effectively become a recurring feature of her online persona. Yet Mancini's intervention highlighted a disagreement over what Chucky represents.

The franchise features Glen and Glenda, Chucky and Tiffany's offspring, whose gender identity is central to the storyline. Mancini has previously spoken about the significance of the characters to transgender and LGBTQ+ audiences. His latest comments reflected that position, highlighting his opposition to Minaj's Republican-themed depiction of Chucky.

Nicki Minaj's Trump Support Meets Democratic Midterm Victory

Minaj has become an increasingly prominent celebrity supporter of Trump, marking a political shift from her earlier criticism of his immigration policies.

During a US Treasury Department event in Washington on 28 January 2026, she publicly declared, 'I am probably the president's No. 1 fan, and that's not going to change.'

She added that criticism of Trump motivated her to support him even more. Her appearance reinforced her increasingly visible relationship with the president, who has also praised her publicly.

That show of loyalty came as Republicans faced an unfavourable electoral result on Tuesday. Democrats secured control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, delivering a major defeat to Republicans despite Trump's campaigning.

Trump nevertheless congratulated his opponents during a Fox News interview.

'Congratulations to the Democrats. They did a good job,' he said, while rejecting suggestions that the defeat reflected dissatisfaction with his leadership.

Minaj's red-themed Chucky post therefore stood in contrast to the election result and Mancini's subsequent celebrations.

For Mancini, the disagreement extended beyond party politics. His response challenged the use of a character he created to promote political positions he opposes.