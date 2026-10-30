A live Fox News broadcast inside a Donald Trump rally took an unexpected turn when an attendee explicitly compared the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement to a notorious historical tragedy.

The interview, which went viral on social media, captured a moment when an individual used Fox's airtime to deliver a sharp critique of the political gathering. Instead of the expected praise for the president, the man, later identified as 57-year-old Tom Hoyle, directly compared the rally's atmosphere to the 1978 Jonestown Massacre.

The Viral Exchange on Live Television

The incident occurred during a live Fox News report from Rock Hill, South Carolina, when news correspondent Lucas Tomlinson approached Hoyle, who was standing inside the Rock Hill Sports & Event Center.

Tomlinson asked a standard opening question about why he had decided to show up that morning. Wearing a baseball cap and a T-shirt featuring the metal band Death, Hoyle delivered a spontaneous response, saying, 'Well, in the late 70s, I was a little too young to get involved and go to South America for the Jonestown Massacre.'

He then immediately connected the historical event to the scene surrounding him, adding, 'But this is as close as I'll ever get, so that's why I'm here.' Tomlinson remained visibly stunned as Hoyle concluded his thought by saying, 'There's nothing like seeing a cult right up front.'

The broadcast clip quickly circulated on social media, gaining traction within hours of airing. A post containing the video footage on X amassed millions of views, drawing widespread engagement.

Fox: Why are you here this morning?



Trump rally attendee: Well, in the late 70s, I was a little too young to go to South America for the Jonestown Massacre. But this is as close as I'll ever get, so that's why I'm here. There's nothing like seeing a cult right up front. pic.twitter.com/wGMf2GTV4E — FactPost (@factpostnews) October 29, 2026

One commenter said, 'I am HOWLING. This guy really went on FOX and said he came to watch the end of the Trump cult. And he said it with a straight face. I may never stop laughing.'

Influencer Alex Cole also reshared the post saying, 'Imagine going to a Trump rally because you missed the opportunity to see Jonestown. That's a level of historical sarcasm I wasn't prepared for.'

Why Hoyle Attended the Rally

Following the broadcast, in an interview on The Handbasket, Hoyle explained the motivation behind his actions. He revealed that rally organisers had called his business, MadPark Designs, to solicit attendance.

'They broke the cardinal rule,' Hoyle told the publication, explaining that he despises unsolicited political calls and decided to register using his real name to 'turn the tables and make their day a little less smooth.'

Hoyle, a former registered Republican turned independent, stated he has detested Trump since 1989. Hoyle said that Secret Service agents approached him several minutes after the interview and asked to speak with him. He said he initially resisted moving to another location before the agents eventually escorted him out of the venue.

The Historical Jonestown Reference

The comparison referenced the Jonestown tragedy, where 918 people died in Guyana on 18 November 1978, in a mass killing orchestrated by Peoples Temple leader Jim Jones. More than 200 children were among the victims.

Hoyle used the Jonestown comparison to criticise Trump and the MAGA movement as the president visited South Carolina for the second time that month to support Senator Graham in her unexpectedly competitive Senate race against Democrat Annie Andrews.

The clip spread rapidly online, drawing attention to Hoyle's comparison between the MAGA gathering and the 1978 Jonestown massacre.