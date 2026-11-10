Yellowstone actress Dawn Olivieri has revealed why she left Hollywood to build an animal sanctuary on a 160-acre ranch in rural Arkansas. Speaking to Fox News Digital in an interview published on Tuesday, 10 November 2026, the 45-year-old said career frustrations prompted her to reconsider her future.

The decision came in 2022, when Olivieri left Los Angeles and purchased land near Mena, Arkansas. After years of pursuing acting opportunities, she realised that waiting for another Hollywood role was preventing her from living the life she wanted.

'I realized it wasn't giving me what my dream of what it was supposed to give me,' Olivieri said.

The actress recalled experiencing a shortage of acting offers, which made her question whether professional success would ever deliver the fulfilment she expected.

'I went through a dry spell, and I was like, 'Wow, so this is an illusion.'

Why Dawn Olivieri Left Hollywood to Build an Arkansas Animal Sanctuary

Olivieri said she began questioning why she was postponing her dream of living in the countryside and caring for horses until she became more successful.

Instead of waiting for Hollywood to provide the financial security she imagined needing, she decided to pursue that lifestyle immediately.

In 2023, she established Moon Mountain Sanctuary and Rescue, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating horses and other animals.

During an August 2026 podcast appearance, her property was described as caring for nearly 200 rescued horses.

Olivieri also revealed that she was living in a camper while continuing to develop the sanctuary.

The arrangement marked a considerable departure from her former life in Los Angeles, but she believes the change helped her reconsider her priorities.

'I think in that moment, I became a better human being,' she told Fox News Digital.

She described her surroundings as a 'land of no mirrors', explaining that rural life helped her focus less on appearances and more on her identity.

The actress said the move also changed her approach to professional opportunities.

'I became a better actress for sure. I started working way more than I did when I was in LA waiting for the job, waiting for the call.'

Dawn Olivieri Says Leaving Hollywood Helped Revive Her Acting Career

Despite leaving Los Angeles, Olivieri never abandoned acting.

She had already portrayed Claire Dutton in 1883, which premiered in 2021, before moving to Arkansas.

After relocating, she continued working in Sheridan's television productions, portraying corporate strategist Sarah Atwood in Yellowstone from 2022 to 2024.

Her subsequent credits include Lioness, in which she plays CIA officer Amber Whalen, and a guest appearance in The Madison.

Olivieri currently stars as Jenna Ross in Angel's post-apocalyptic drama Homestead: The Series, whose second season premiered on 3 November.

Her character struggles with leadership responsibilities inside a fortified Rocky Mountain compound following a nuclear attack on Los Angeles.

Co-star Charles Esten, who plays Cain Ross, suggested that constantly pursuing the next role can create pressure that ultimately becomes counterproductive.

Olivieri agreed, explaining that she had been prepared to surrender her identity as an actress rather than sacrifice her independence.

She said she would even consider selling farm-fresh eggs beside the road if necessary to preserve the freedom she found in Arkansas.