Debra Messing is facing criticism on social media after sharing a controversial post targeting New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. The Will & Grace star recently shared an Instagram Story featuring a post by MAGA influencer Siggy Flicker, who referred to Mamdani as 'Ugandan Mamdani' while criticising his plans to close Rikers Island.

Flicker's post claimed that Mamdani was 'SHUTTING DOWN Rikers Island prison' and 'SLASHING the city jail population by 40%,' shortly after announcing plans to disband a New York Police Department unit. After Messing shared a screenshot of the influencer's remarks earlier this week, netizens on Reddit had some critical comments to say.

In the r/entertainment subreddit, one netizen wrote, 'Thanks for ruining Will & Grace you indoctrinated, vile, hateful b*tch.' Another user expressed disappointment over the actress' political commentary, writing that they used to be a huge fan of the sitcom.

Other commenters focused on the wording of the original post. One Reddit user questioned why Mamdani's Ugandan birthplace was brought into the political criticism: 'So we are straight up xenophobic/racist now?'

Mamdani's Plans for Rikers

While Messing's decision to share Flicker's post could reasonably be interpreted by critics as signalling agreement with its message, the actress did not provide additional context about Mamdani's proposals.

According to a 20 November announcement by the New York City Mayor's Office, Mamdani's plan calls for the closure of the jail complex by 2032. The proposal includes the construction of four borough-based jails, with the first facility in Brooklyn scheduled to open in 2029. The administration also plans to invest $146 million (£109 million) in mental health care, substance use treatment, education, vocational training, and victim services in the next fiscal year.

We're closing Rikers once and for all. pic.twitter.com/VJieReQmSK — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) November 20, 2026

The administration has also clarified that its counterterrorism responsibilities, including heavy weapons deployments at critical infrastructure, would be transferred to the NYPD's Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureau. Officials have described the restructuring as an effort to separate counterterrorism operations from protest policing, rather than eliminating the department's counterterrorism capabilities.

Messing's History of Political Commentary

Messing, who is best known for portraying Grace Adler on the beloved NBC sitcom, has long been outspoken about politics on social media.

She became particularly vocal during the run-up to the 2016 US presidential election, publicly supporting Hillary Clinton and criticising Donald Trump. At the time, Messing's political views led to a public disagreement with actress Susan Sarandon, who supported Bernie Sanders during the Democratic primaries.

Debra Messing tells Susan Sarandon to ‘shut the f–k up’ over Donald Trump https://t.co/cUbo7vc5C7 pic.twitter.com/yp0cScn3ah — Page Six (@PageSix) September 14, 2018

In an October 2018 interview with W Magazine, Messing discussed her decision to use her platform to advocate for social justice and political causes. She described the stature of a public figure as a privilege that came with the responsibility to speak about issues she considered important.

More recently, Messing criticised Mamdani ahead of the 2025 New York City mayoral election. She accused the politician of having 'celebrated 9/11' and wrote that she did not want a mayor who 'sides with terrorists.'

Those comments also attracted criticism, with some social media users chracterising them as 'Islamophobic.' A year later, the Will & Grace star is under fire again for a Mamdani-centered post.