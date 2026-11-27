An OnlyFans creator who stands just 3.9ft (1.19m) tall has made an extraordinary claim about her anatomy, revealing that she was born with two vaginas and has decided to keep one 'virgin' until her wedding night.

Meg Banks says the two vaginas are positioned side by side, but while one has had 15 sexual partners, the other remains untouched as she waits for the man she will marry.

Banks Says She Has Two Vaginas Side by Side

During an interview with Pillow Talk, Banks confirmed that she has two vaginas positioned next to each other, one on the left and the other on the right. When asked whether they were arranged vertically or horizontally, she clarified that they were side by side.

The OnlyFans creator explained that she has chosen to use only the left vagina during sexual encounters, while reserving the right one for her future husband.

'My right is a virgin. My left has those 15 bodies that I told you about,' she said.

😱 Une créatrice OnlyFans qui mesure 1.19m affirme être née avec deux vagins et avoir décidé d'en garder un « vierge » jusqu'à son mariage.Meg Banks possède deux vagins côte à côte, et elle declare garder celui de droite pour sa nuit de noces. Le gauche aurait déjà accueilli 15 partenaires.Elle rajoute qu’elle ne sort pas avec un homme de moins de 1,83 m et que la célébrité est arrivé par accident. Elle était chez un ami à Miami, a filmé une vidéo TikTok dans sa chambre avant de sortir en soirée, puis l’a enregistrée dans les brouillons. Le lendemain matin, elle l’a publiée par erreur, à la fin de la journée, elle avait explosé.Les gens ont commencé à inonder ses commentaires pour lui demander si elle avait un compte OnlyFans. Elle y avait toujours pensé, alors elle en a finalement créé un. Elle ne se souvient pas des chiffres exacts de son premier mois, mais dit que ses revenus étaient à six chiffres. — 𝟑 𝐞̀𝐦𝐞 𝐎𝐞𝐢𝐥 (@_3emeOeil) November 26, 2026

When interviewers questioned whether that meant she was technically still a virgin, Banks agreed, describing herself as having 'half' of her body that had remained untouched.

OnlyFans Star Explains Her Rule for Sexual Partners

Banks also discussed how she explains her unusual arrangement to men before becoming intimate with them.

She said she generally tells partners, 'We're just going to stick to the left.'

According to Banks, men usually understand what she means without needing further explanation and follow her instructions. However, she admitted that some partners have attempted to use the right vagina despite her decision to reserve it for marriage.

'They definitely try to go for that right, but it's like, not yet,' she said.

Banks' comments offered a glimpse into how she navigates intimacy while maintaining her personal boundaries.

Banks Recounts Unwanted Sexual Encounter

During the same conversation, Banks also spoke about an encounter in which a man deliberately crossed a sexual boundary. She recalled that the incident happened around four years ago and involved a man attempting an intimate act she had not agreed to.

Banks said she immediately became uncomfortable, stopped the encounter and told him to get off. She described the experience as crossing a serious boundary, making clear that she did not consent to what happened.

How the 3.9ft OnlyFans Creator Became Famous

Banks also revealed that her rise to internet fame happened accidentally after she posted a TikTok video she had originally intended to save as a draft.

She was staying at a friend's home in Miami when she filmed the video in her bedroom before going out for the evening. She saved the clip to her drafts but accidentally published it the following morning. By the end of the day, it had attracted widespread attention. People began flooding her comments with questions about whether she had an OnlyFans account.

Banks said she had previously considered joining the subscription-based platform, so she eventually decided to create an account. Although she could not remember the exact amount she earned during her first month, she claimed her earnings reached six figures.

OnlyFans Star Reveals Her Dating Preferences

Banks also shared some of her preferences when it comes to dating, revealing that she does not date men shorter than 6ft (1.83m). Her height requirement means she prefers partners considerably taller than her own 3.9ft stature.

Her comments about her dating preferences came alongside her explanation of why she has chosen to reserve one of her two vaginas for her eventual wedding night.