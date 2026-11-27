French cinema legend Gérard Depardieu is facing the prospect of spending up to 20 years behind bars after a Paris appeals court ruled that he must stand trial for the alleged rape of actress Charlotte Arnould.

The decision marks a major legal setback for the 77-year-old actor, who had challenged an earlier ruling sending the case to criminal court. It also comes weeks after Depardieu abandoned an appeal against a separate sexual assault conviction, leaving him facing another potentially lengthy legal battle over allegations dating back to 2018.

Actor to Face Rape Trial After Court Rejects Appeal

The Paris appeals court upheld the decision to send Depardieu to trial over an alleged rape at his Paris home on 7 August 2018. However, judges dismissed a second alleged rape involving the same complainant, which was said to have taken place on 13 August 2018.

The ruling followed an appeal lodged by Depardieu's legal team last year against an investigative judge's decision to proceed with a criminal trial.

The actor could face between 15 and 20 years in prison if convicted of rape, making the case a serious threat to his freedom.

Depardieu has denied wrongdoing in the case, while his lawyers had previously challenged the decision to bring the allegations before a criminal court.

Charlotte Arnould's Rape Allegations Against Actor

Arnould first accused Depardieu of rape in 2018, alleging that the assaults happened at his Paris residence on two separate occasions in August that year. The actress was in her early 20s at the time, while Depardieu was 69. Her allegations led to a lengthy legal investigation before an investigative judge ordered the actor to stand trial in 2025.

Following Thursday's ruling, Carine Durrieu Diebolt, Arnould's lawyer, described the decision as a relief for her client.

'She has been waiting for this moment for a long time,' Durrieu Diebolt said, adding that Arnould was fully prepared for the proceedings.

The ruling means the actress will have the opportunity to present her allegations before a criminal court, although the second alleged incident will not form part of the trial.

Depardieu Previous Sexual Assault Conviction

The latest development comes shortly after Depardieu withdrew his appeal against a separate 2025 sexual assault conviction. The actor had been found guilty of sexually assaulting two women working on the set of his 2021 film, Les Volets Verts. He received an 18-month suspended prison sentence.

Earlier in November, Depardieu abandoned his challenge against the conviction, accepting his guilt and apologising to the women who suffered as a result of his actions. However, the conviction is separate from the rape allegations brought by Arnould. Depardieu has continued to deny wrongdoing in her case.

The two proceedings involve different complainants and separate alleged incidents.

Gérard Depardieu Could Challenge Rape Trial Ruling

Despite the appeals court's decision, Depardieu has another potential legal avenue to challenge the ruling. The court said the actor could take his case to France's highest court, the Cour de Cassation. His lawyer, David-Olivier Kaminski, said they were waiting to determine whether to pursue that option.

However, an appeal would face significant legal hurdles. The Cour de Cassation examines whether the law has been correctly applied rather than conducting another trial or reassessing the evidence presented in the case.

Depardieu remains one of the most recognisable figures in French cinema, having starred in more than 200 films over five decades, including Cyrano de Bergerac, The Last Metro and Green Card.

The rape proceedings involving Arnould will now move towards trial following the appeals court's decision.