Sophie Cunningham has received support from former Maxim model and ex-Nevada state senator Elizabeth Helgelien after the WNBA star faced criticism from conservative Christians over her topless magazine photoshoot.

Helgelien, who has also posed for the publication and identifies as a Christian, shared a personal account of her experience, arguing that a woman's faith should not be judged by her magazine appearance.

The controversy surrounding Cunningham's November/December Maxim cover has divided Christian commentators and supporters, with some questioning whether the basketball player's revealing photographs contradict her outspoken religious beliefs.

Helgelien, however, said her own experience with the magazine was tied to reclaiming her confidence and personal independence.

Helgelien Shares Personal Experience With Maxim

Helgelien explained that her own photoshoot happened during a difficult period in her life, around the time of her divorce from what she described as an extremely abusive husband. She said repeated insults and degrading remarks about her appearance and worth had affected her confidence, making the magazine opportunity feel like a turning point.

'For me, it represented the beginning of taking my life back. I'm not ashamed of those photos, and I would do it again in a heartbeat,' Helgelien wrote on X.

She said she was already a Christian when she posed for Maxim and remains committed to her faith today, rejecting the suggestion that appearing in a revealing photoshoot should undermine her religious identity.

'I was a Christian then, and I am a Christian today. My love for Jesus Christ is not defined by a magazine photo shoot, nor should Sophie's be,' she added.

Helgelien's defence offered a personal perspective on the controversy, contrasting the criticism Cunningham has received with her own experience of rebuilding her confidence after a difficult relationship.

Cunningham's Faith Remains at the Centre of Controversy

Helgelien also urged Christians to avoid attacking one another over personal decisions, arguing that religious communities should prioritise encouragement rather than condemnation.

'As Christians, we should be encouraging one another in our faith, not tearing each other down,' she wrote before congratulating Cunningham and encouraging her not to let criticism silence her religious convictions.

'Congratulations, Sophie Cunningham! Never be ashamed of your faith, and never allow the criticism of others to silence your love for Jesus Christ,' Helgelien added.

Cunningham, 30, has openly discussed Christianity, including her baptism earlier this year. Her faith has become a central part of her public image, making her Maxim appearance particularly contentious among some religious commentators.

The Indiana Fever guard's November/December issue features a cover image of her wearing black leather, alongside a more revealing interior photoshoot.

Cunningham has defended her decision to participate, explaining on her No Hesitation podcast that her representatives initially had reservations about Maxim's previous reputation before reconsidering following its rebranding as a lifestyle publication.

The controversy has also drawn criticism from evangelist Justin Peters and conservative Catholic scholar Robert P. George, who questioned whether Cunningham's photos aligned with the values she publicly expressed.

Helgelien's intervention adds another perspective to the debate, highlighting the disagreement within Christian circles over modesty, personal expression and whether a public figure's religious beliefs should be judged by a magazine photoshoot.