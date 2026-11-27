Former US President Joe Biden has reached the top of the New York Times bestseller list despite scaling back his planned promotional appearances for his latest memoir because of his ongoing cancer treatment. Promise Me, America has secured the No. 1 position in hardcover non-fiction and on the combined e-book list, marking a major publishing milestone for the former president.

Biden celebrated the achievement on social media, sharing a photograph of himself sitting at home with a copy of the book and thanking readers for supporting it. 'I am humbled and honoured that PROMISE ME, AMERICA is #1 on the New York Times bestseller list, and that's because of you,' he wrote.

Biden Thanks Readers for Supporting His Memoir

In his message, Biden described the book as an account of what he and his administration sought to achieve during his four years in the White House. 'I wrote it to tell the story of what we did together: giving working families a fair shot to get ahead and making America respected around the world again,' he said. The former president also thanked readers for allowing him to share his account of his time in office.

I am humbled and honored that PROMISE ME, AMERICA is #1 on the New York Times bestseller list, and that's because of you. Thank you to everyone who read it. I wrote it to tell the story of what we did together: giving working families a fair shot to get ahead and making America respected around the world again. Thank you for letting me share it with you. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 26, 2026

The announcement also drew messages from readers thanking Biden for his public service and wishing him and his family well. One supporter praised his work for the country, while another offered wishes for comfort, peace and joy. The responses reflected the tone of the milestone, which Biden framed as a shared achievement with those who bought and read the memoir.

The memoir's success comes despite Biden being unable to undertake extensive publicity because of his health.

Advanced Cancer Has Affected Biden's Daily Life

Biden's office announced in May 2025 that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer. The disease had spread to his bones, indicating an advanced stage.

In a statement shared in November, Biden acknowledged that his condition had affected his daily routine but said he remained active. 'Some days are better than others,' he wrote.

He also described how the illness sometimes slowed him down, adding: 'It hasn't stopped me. But sometimes it slows me down.'

Jill Biden Says He Will Live With Cancer

Former First Lady Jill Biden has also spoken publicly about the seriousness of her husband's diagnosis. During an appearance on TODAY, she explained that the cancer's spread to his bones had changed the medical outlook.

'I think if he had just been diagnosed with prostate cancer, that's one thing because that can be cured, but the fact that it metastasised to his bones, that makes it a whole different story,' she said. Jill added that she believed Biden would live with cancer for the rest of his life.

A Second No. 1 Memoir for Biden

The title of Biden's latest book recalls his 2017 memoir, Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose, which also reached the top of the New York Times bestseller list.

His latest book offers his account of his presidency and the policies he believes shaped his administration. The new bestseller milestone gives Biden another major publishing success as he continues to deal with the effects of his illness.