Donald Trump has said he gets along 'very well' with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, sparing the city from criticism of cities he called 'embarrassing'.

'I don't want to mention New York because I actually get along very well with Mayor Mamdani', the US president said during a news conference on 20 November.

Trump said he could criticise the city but would not because he valued maintaining relationships. He made the remarks after criticising Chicago's mayor and California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The comments came two days after Mamdani reaffirmed that he considered Trump a fascist at the New York Times DealBook Summit, highlighting the political disagreements that persist despite their cooperation.

Trump Criticises US Cities

Trump said some cities were doing well while others had become 'so embarrassing', despite once being great cities.

He criticised Chicago's mayor and California Governor Gavin Newsom, complaining that a rail project in California had gone billions of dollars over budget without tracks being laid.

He then singled out New York, linking his decision not to criticise it to his relationship with Mamdani. He did not assess the city's performance or endorse the mayor.

The contrast followed Trump's attacks on Mamdani, whom he called a '100% Communist Lunatic' in 2025. Mamdani has continued criticising Trump's policies, including on immigration.

Mamdani Acknowledges Policy Differences

Mamdani addressed Trump's remarks in an interview with CNN's Kaitlan Collins on 20 November. Collins asked what he had done to charm Trump despite their differences.

Mamdani said they did not have much in common, 'like most of our policies', but shared an interest in New York. He said their conversations focused on serving residents, citing Trump's property-development history.

At the DealBook Summit, interviewer Andrew Ross Sorkin asked whether Mamdani would still call Trump a fascist. Mamdani said yes, adding that he focused conversations with the president on areas where they could deliver for the city while remaining honest about disagreements. He said the label reflected his political assessment.

One example was Trump's decision to extend the deadline by at least three months for small businesses to comply with new SNAP stocking requirements. Without the delay, stores that failed to comply risked losing permission to accept food-stamp payments. Mamdani said the extension gave bodegas and other retailers time to adjust and avoid losing sales.

Trump and Mamdani Have Met Before

The two leaders first met at the White House in November 2025, when Mamdani was mayor-elect, and met again there in February 2026. They also met at Gracie Mansion on 21 September 2026.

Mamdani said the February meeting helped secure the release of a New Yorker detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He said a later phone call helped a mother obtain a visa so she would not have to grieve her son from thousands of miles away. He cited them as reasons to keep channels open.

In September, they discussed the proposed redevelopment of Sunnyside Yard in Queens. Mamdani said the project could deliver 12,000 homes and 30,000 jobs, although it still requires approvals and federal cooperation.

Their personal rapport has created room for cooperation, but Mamdani has maintained his criticism of Trump's policies, showing that their political differences remain.