Demi Moore faced a wave of online speculation about her health this week after photos of the actress at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Tuesday, 12 May, showed her looking strikingly thin, with some social media users accusing the 63-year-old of having an eating disorder while she continued her duties as a festival jury member.

Moore is in Cannes serving on the official jury, a role she acknowledged publicly on Friday, 15 May, in her first substantial post since the controversy erupted. She did not mention the backlash or any health issues.

Instead, she framed her presence in the south of France as a professional and artistic milestone, positioning herself as part of a wider cinematic tradition rather than the centre of a body-size argument.

Demi Moore at Cannes stopped people cold, not with classic red-carpet glamour, but with a frame so frail it sparked real unease. On the Megyn Kelly Show, she and Dr. Debra Soh didn’t tiptoe around it: this isn’t “toned” or a harmless filter. It reads like disordered eating being… pic.twitter.com/jFEZCP3fC6 — Camus (@newstart_2024) May 15, 2026

Moore Focuses on Cannes Honour, Not Health Speculation

On Instagram, Demi Moore sidestepped the chatter and chose to celebrate the platform she has been given.

'Cannes is not just a festival, it is a conversation between art and humanity that has been happening for nearly eight decades,' she wrote. 'To be invited into that conversation as a jury member is an honor and privilege. Grateful to stand alongside my fellow jury members at this year's Opening Ceremony.'

Demi Moore, 63, sparks concern with thinner-than-ever frame at Cannes... amid swirling Ozempic rumors https://t.co/1S5MoSfngE — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) May 13, 2026

The caption accompanied a carousel of images from opening night and the premiere of The Electric Kiss on Tuesday, 12 May. Moore wore a sequinned, strapless Jacquemus gown, paired with a thick diamond collar necklace and oversized Chopard diamond earrings.

In one of the later photographs in the set, her shoulders and collarbones appeared sharply defined, with bones visibly jutting out. That image in particular fuelled comments about her frame.

Those closest to the work treated the post as a standard red-carpet moment. Her stylist, Brad Goreski, responded with a string of diamond emojis, while Beverly Hills Magazine wrote, 'Demi darling, you're a diamond. Radiant and dazzling!'

Megyn Kelly calls for Demi Moore to be SHAMED over her ultra-skinny appearance and says actress, 63, looks anorexic https://t.co/m3Tx2YYVmi — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) May 14, 2026

Beyond that inner circle, the reaction was very different. Goreski's own feed, where he has been showcasing Demi Moore's various Cannes looks, quickly filled with critical remarks about her body, with many users saying the images made them uncomfortable and accusing him of glamorising an unhealthy ideal.

Moore has not addressed any of those claims. There has been no statement from her representatives about her weight or health, and no medical information has been made public. At this stage, all talk of eating disorders, medications or illness is unverified speculation.

Red Carpet Appearances and Hollywood Double Standard

Across several days at Cannes, Demi Moore's wardrobe has been consistently high profile. She wore a gauzy, sheer purple Gucci dress to the La Vie D'Une Femme premiere and a bold red gown to the Fatherland screening on Wednesday, 13 May. For the Jury Photocall on Tuesday, 12 May, she chose a white Jacquemus dress patterned with rainbow polka dots and carried a matching bag.

Each appearance generated new comments. Under a video posted on Wednesday, one user wrote, 'Yes she's gorgeous but the extreme thinness is not something we should glamorize.'

On Moore's own Cannes post, the language hardened. 'Imagine having all that money and not spending it on food,' one person wrote. Another declared, 'Anorexia is an illness and it should be talked about, not promoted.'

A third commenter urged, 'Demi put some meat on those bones!' Others were even more blunt, 'You look like you're dying,' one social media user said, while another added, 'Love Demi, but this skeletal look is unhealthy and unpleasant to the eye. Extremes are never beautiful.'

Demi Moore is going viral after the New York Post described her arms as “toned” during Cannes coverage.



The internet is heavily criticizing the wording and debating celebrity body standards.



📸 credit: @demimoore



N Crowd, thoughts?? pic.twitter.com/GfUEIHWUcu — Just N Life (@TheJustNLife) May 13, 2026

Some commenters attempted to diagnose her from afar, attributing her appearance to Ozempic or other GLP-1 drugs, or speculating about cancer. None of those claims is supported by evidence in the public record. They are guesses from strangers looking at photographs of a woman on a red carpet.

What is striking is the speed with which admiration turned into censure. The same images that fashion followers praised for styling and jewellery became, in other corners of the internet, proof of something sinister.

In the absence of hard information, the conversation has slid easily into a familiar Hollywood double standard, where an actress is applauded for looking ageless until the moment her body slips outside an accepted band of comfort, at which point she is accused of setting a dangerous example.

Moore's Past Words on Worth and 'Not Enough'

If Demi Moore has a response, it is not in her latest captions but in remarks she made months earlier, when her body was not under quite such intense scrutiny.

Read more 'Unrecognisable' Oprah Winfrey Has Lost Her Huggable 'Mother Earth' Persona After 'Ozempic' Weight Loss 'Unrecognisable' Oprah Winfrey Has Lost Her Huggable 'Mother Earth' Persona After 'Ozempic' Weight Loss

During her 2025 Golden Globe acceptance speech for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Musical or Comedy in The Substance, she spoke directly about how women measure themselves. She listed the doubts that, in her view, haunt many, 'In those moments when we don't think we're smart enough or pretty enough or skinny enough or successful enough, or basically just not enough,' she said, recalling advice given to her.

According to Moore, that advice was simple and disarming. 'I had a woman say to me, 'Just know you will never be enough, but you can know the value of your worth if you just put down a measuring stick.'

While the internet debates what Demi Moore weighs, she appears more interested in the work she is judging, the dresses she has chosen to wear and a broader question she raised herself on that Golden Globes stage, who, exactly, gets to hold the measuring stick.