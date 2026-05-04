Olivia Wilde has responded to viral comparisons between her appearance and the 'Lord of the Rings' character Gollum, posting a side-by-side photograph on Instagram and attributing her recent red carpet look to an unflattering camera angle.

The filmmaker broke her silence after a viral interview with SFGate prompted widespread commentary about her health online. Wilde acknowledged the photographs were not her 'best-ever look' but rejected speculation about her well-being.

Viral Gollum Comparisons and the 'Resurrected Corpse' Rebuttal

Wilde recently took to social media to confront a particularly harsh comparison circulating amongst fans and critics. Following a viral interview with SFGate, the actress-director shared a side-by-side photograph of herself and the 'Lord of the Rings' character Gollum.

'Leave it to your little brother to give you the maximum amount of s**t,' she wrote in an Instagram Story Saturday, Page Six reported.

Wilde attributed the appearance to camera optics rather than health issues, addressing the growing narrative surrounding her well-being directly. The self-deprecating post served as a response to those who had commented on her recent appearance.

Olivia Wilde reacts to being compared to ‘Lord of the Rings’ hobbit Gollum after viral red carpet look https://t.co/6qGYeTKEKP pic.twitter.com/6Jg1LmrNtl — New York Post (@nypost) May 3, 2026

Sustained Concerns Over Gaunt Red Carpet Appearances

The Gollum comparison is merely the latest chapter in a series of headlines regarding Wilde's changing silhouette. Throughout the 2026 awards season, observers have frequently noted her increasingly slender frame during high-profile events. Each new photograph seems to reignite a debate about the pressures placed on women in Hollywood to maintain a specific screen-ready image.

Critics and fans alike have described her recent red-carpet looks as 'gaunt' and 'concerning.' This public reaction is often driven by comparisons to her earlier career, when she maintained a different physical presence. The intensity of the commentary suggests that the public remains highly sensitive to rapid physical transformations in prominent celebrities.

While Wilde has maintained a busy professional schedule, the focus on her health has occasionally overshadowed her creative output. Industry insiders have noted that the discourse reflects a broader cultural obsession with celebrity bodies.

🚨 OLIVIA WILDE VIDEO SPARKS PANIC AS “OZEMPIC FACE” TAKES OVER — “SHE LOOKS LIKE A CADAVER”



A new clip of Olivia Wilde is blowing up and people cannot stop staring.



Viewers are locking in on her face and her eyes… trying to figure out what changed.



And the comments are… pic.twitter.com/2vbh6sMDI8 — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) April 29, 2026

Sustained Concerns Over Gaunt Red Carpet Appearances

The Gollum comparison is the latest in a series of headlines regarding Wilde's changing silhouette. Throughout the 2026 awards season, her appearance at high-profile events has drawn repeated public commentary. Each new photograph has reignited debate about the pressures placed on women in Hollywood to maintain a specific screen-ready image.

Read more 'Looks Like a Walking Corpse': Kelly Osbourne's Skinny Legs Like 'Pencils' at Met Gala Alarms Fans 'Looks Like a Walking Corpse': Kelly Osbourne's Skinny Legs Like 'Pencils' at Met Gala Alarms Fans

Her recent red carpet looks have been described by those online as 'gaunt' and 'concerning,' often drawing comparisons to her earlier career. Despite her attempts to address the 'resurrected corpse' label, commentary from her fan base has continued.

Speculation Regarding Ozempic Use and Hollywood Trends

As is increasingly common in cases of rapid celebrity weight loss, speculation regarding the use of semaglutide medications such as Ozempic has surfaced — though those claims remain speculative, as Wilde has not publicly admitted to using the drug. Wilde is not the only star to face such allegations, as the industry grapples with a perceived 'skinny' trend.

Similar health concerns were raised about Kelly Osbourne. She experienced dramatic weight loss after losing her father, Ozzy. Kelly recently made headlines after a photograph of her from the Met Gala fashion preview was released, with users online commenting on her appearance.

Like Osbourne, Wilde has found herself at the centre of a debate regarding whether these transformations are the result of lifestyle changes or medical intervention. Meanwhile, Osbourne denied using the drug, attributing her weight loss to cutting sugar and carbohydrates.

Wilde has not publicly addressed the Ozempic speculation directly. She has not commented further following her Instagram Story post. Her next directorial project has not been publicly announced.