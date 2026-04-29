Olivia Wilde has got fans deeply concerned about her health after her recent public appearance.

In an interview clip of Wilde while promoting her new movie, 'The Invite,' the actress appeared to be remarkably skinny. Instead of the film, it was Wilde's frame that caught the attention of the fans, prompting speculations about her health.

The clip quickly made rounds on social media. The comment section was flooded with bold speculations but X user named Royce Lopez came up with a wild accusation.

'Olivia Wilde looks like a medical cadaver came to life,' the user wrote.

Olivia Wilde looks like a medical cadaver came to life. Ozempic is ruining women. pic.twitter.com/qvHEXZKoej — Royce Lopez (@hippojuicefilm) April 28, 2026

More Speculations

As expected, some fans were divided. Another X user refuted 'medical cadaver' tag and insisted that Wilde is just undergoing ageing just like any other woman. However, Lopez immediately dismissed it and went on to emphasise that Wilde looks a lot older than her age.

'She's 42 years old and she looks like she's 68 standing outside of a methadone clinic. My wife is also thin and is also 42... If she look like that we'd be going to the hospital,' Lopez replied.

On the other hand, an X user agreed with Lopez. The fan posted a series of Wilde's photos back in January this year in which she looked a lot younger and less skinnier.

January this year 🙄

skinny, but not a cadaver like you said. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/BLgcdcvpZ7 — Lumen Loud 💙💚 (@thathawksgirl) April 28, 2026

'This is from 3 days ago. So something really bad happened since January,' Lopez further assumed.

It Could Be The Trend These Days

Wilde has maintained a strict silence regarding her current health condition. The actress has yet to issue any public statements and has not addressed the growing concerns of her fans.

However, the internet is awash with theories and the volume of wild speculation has become overwhelming. In fact, another theory emerged just weeks before Wilde's latest public appearance. It was courtesy of a seemingly prominent beauty content creator and internet personality named Audrey Victoria, who boasts a massive following of 835,000 on Facebook.

According to Victoria, Wilde's drastic weight loss tells a broader story. It is not viewed as an isolated incident. Instead, it is linked to a specific trend in ageing women in Hollywood these days.

She argues that the industry's standards are changing rapidly and Wilde is seen as one of the figures in this evolving narrative.

'Olivia Wilde isn't aging well. She's DISAPPEARING,' Victoria wrote in the post. 'This is what Hollywood "wellness" looks like in 2026. Hollow temples. Scooped cheeks. A stomach that isn't just thin, it's structurally absent.'

'This is the post-buccal-fat, post-Ozempic, post-Pilates-six-days-a-week look every actress over 35 is being pushed into,' she continued. 'The face gets carved out. The body gets carved down. Then the press calls it "incredible."'

'Aging in Hollywood doesn't mean getting older anymore. It means getting subtracted from,' the post concluded.

Despite the rumours and speculations, the cinematic landscape is bracing for a sophisticated blend of wit and pathos with the arrival of 'The Invite.' The film is a highly anticipated comedy-drama directed by Wilde herself.

Moving away from the psychological intensity of her previous work, Wilde returns to the director's chair with a project that promises to be as intellectually sharp as it is humorously observational.

It features a star-studded cast including Wilde, Seth Rogen, Penélope Cruz, and Edward Norton. 'The Invite' is scheduled to be released on 3 July 2026.