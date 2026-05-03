Anne Hathaway has ignited fresh plastic surgery rumours after unveiling what critics called a 'vampire-like' look at a New York event promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2, where the 43-year-old actress appeared almost unchanged from her 2006 red-carpet debut for the original film.

The news came after Hathaway was named People magazine's 'Most Beautiful' person in the world, a title that instantly sharpened focus on how she has maintained such a youthful appearance over nearly two decades in the public eye. The Oscar winner, born and raised in New York, returned to her home city draped in a dramatic scarlet gown that echoed her early-career styling, prompting a mix of admiration and suspicion as comparison photos flooded social media.

Hathaway 'Vampire' Look Fuels Sequel Hype

Hathaway has long been dogged by speculation over whether she has turned to cosmetic procedures to preserve her looks, a conversation that has followed her more persistently as she has moved from ingénue roles into middle age under the glare of Hollywood. Those questions have now flared again around The Devil Wears Prada 2, with some fans insisting her near-unchanged face can no longer be explained away by lighting and good genes alone.

On X, Instagram and TikTok, commenters have branded Hathaway a 'vampire,' with some claiming she must be 'absolutely addicted' to plastic surgery. Others, often in the same threads, argue that the speculation has tipped into obsession, reflecting more about cultural anxieties around ageing than anything the actress has actually done.

Industry figures working in the beauty and wellness world are wary of the harsher claims. One insider said there is a tendency to underestimate what money, time and discipline can achieve long before a scalpel is involved.

Full circle, in a single coat.



Anne Hathaway closes out The Devil Wears Prada 2 press run in Andy Sachs’ original green coat with leopard trim—sourced from auction, worn again with intent.



Not a reference, the real thing. The final look lands. pic.twitter.com/z5bT0RxvPS — art8amby (@art8amby) April 30, 2026

'There is a growing narrative that Anne Hathaway's look is unnatural, but people forget the discipline and resources that go into maintaining that level of fitness and skincare,' the source said. 'Jumping to surgery rumours says more about public expectations than reality.'

Plastic Surgery Rumours Clash With Hathaway's Account

Hathaway herself has repeatedly denied being a fan of cosmetic procedures and, in public at least, prefers to talk about philosophy rather than fillers. Speaking to People in the interview that accompanied her 'Most Beautiful' accolade, she tried to widen the conversation beyond symmetry and smooth foreheads.

'A filmmaker once told me this, "Beauty can contain within it ugliness as long as it contains truth." So for me, beauty always falls along those lines,' she said.

People close to her suggest that sort of comment is not accidental. One insider familiar with the interview process said Hathaway is acutely aware that any focus on her face can quickly spiral.

'Anne Hathaway is very aware of how these conversations spiral,' the insider said. 'Her focus is on authenticity, not perfection, even if that message gets lost in the noise.'

The actress has been more concrete when discussing how she looks after herself. She credits her long-time trainer, Monique Eastwood, with shaping a regime that blends several demanding disciplines.

'I love working out with Monique Eastwood. She's a genius,' Hathaway said. 'She's a former ballerina, so she's put together ballet, HIIT, Pilates, yoga.'

A wellness source who reviewed that routine called it 'elite' and 'highly structured,' the sort of programme that requires consistency, money and time that most people simply do not have. 'It's not surprising she looks the way she does given that level of commitment,' the source added.

Hathaway Draws Line on Cosmetic Questions

The tension at the centre of the plastic surgery rumours is that, while she is open about some parts of her life, she treats questions about medical interventions as off limits. She has previously declined to provide any details on that front, calling it 'an extremely intimate question' and refusing to confirm or deny specific procedures.

Her position has not always been vague. Back in 2010, she said she disliked the idea of Botox, explaining that she preferred her face to 'reflect a personality.' Yet over the years, and particularly after a run of red-carpet appearances in late 2025, commentators have pored over minor differences in her jawline and cheeks, speculating about so-called 'tweakments.'

A source close to the actress pushed back firmly against the harsher accusations now circulating online. 'Labelling Anne as addicted to surgery is not only unfounded but unfair,' the source said. 'Anne has never confirmed any procedures, and framing it this way risks reinforcing harmful stereotypes about women in Hollywood.'

Away from the beauty discourse, Hathaway presents a picture of someone more preoccupied with home life than contouring. She has two sons, Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6, with her husband, producer and actor Adam Shulman, 45, and often frames motherhood in terms of luck rather than sacrifice.

'I know that not everybody who wants to be a parent gets to be. I'm just blown away by how fortunate I am,' she said, adding of Shulman, 'I'm so lucky that he's my partner and that I spend my life with him.'

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Still, she does not pretend immunity to the sort of mirror-checking that affects everyone else. Reflecting on ageing in public, Hathaway admitted that some days she likes what she sees and other days, less so.

'Some days you look in the mirror and you're just like, "Not bad,"' she said. 'And some days you look in the mirror and you're like, "What?"'

For now, those mixed feelings sit alongside a very modern reality. As The Devil Wears Prada 2 moves from nostalgia project to active promotion, much of the noise around it will not be about scripts or casting but about whether one of its stars has somehow cheated time.