Eminem was back in the public eye in Detroit on Wednesday, 13 May, when he attended the Pistons' play-off game at Little Caesars Arena and drew a standing ovation alongside 50 Cent, even as reports swirled the same day that his ex-wife Kim Scott had been arrested again in Michigan.

The rapper, who arrived in a black hoodie, sunglasses and a chain, has not publicly commented on Scott's latest legal trouble.

Eminem's Courtside Cameo With 50 Cent

At Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Eminem, 53, appeared relaxed and in good spirits as he sat courtside for the Pistons' playoff clash against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Dressed down in a black hoodie, sunglasses, silver chain and watch, with Air Max 90s on his feet, he settled in alongside his long-time collaborator and friend 50 Cent.

The pair were shown on the arena jumbotron and, according to onlookers, were met with a standing ovation from the home crowd.

50 Cent shared a photo from their night out on Instagram with the caption: 'Detroit vibes playoffs 🔥 there is nothing like it ! @50centaction.' Eminem's long-time manager, Paul Rosenberg, also posted a selfie with both men, in which the rapper appeared to be frowning at the camera.

The expression prompted teasing speculation in the comments, including one user asking, 'Why EM look like that', and another crudely wondering, 'Did Em have a stroke?' As of writing, there is no evidence in the reporting to support any health concerns, and Eminem himself has not addressed the remarks.

What the night did underline was the enduring fascination with the Detroit star when he steps outside his famously private routine. TMZ noted that the last time Eminem and 50 Cent were photographed courtside together at an NBA Finals game in Detroit was back in 2005.

Kim Scott's Second Arrest In Three Months

While Eminem was soaking up applause in the arena, events several miles away painted a far darker picture for his ex-wife.

Chesterfield Township Police Detective Sergeant Joseph Feld Scott told media that Kim Scott was taken into custody on Wednesday night after allegedly hitting a parked car in the 21 Mile Zone, near her home outside Detroit.

The incident was reported at around 9.20pm, and she was later booked at Macomb County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence. No injuries were reported.

Chesterfield Township PD Detective Sergeant Joseph Feld Scott tells TMZ ... Scott allegedly struck a car in the 21 Mile Zone near Detroit around 9:20 PM Wednesday. No injuries were reported, and we don't know where Scott was going to or coming from. pic.twitter.com/66NF5xtXgd — TMZ (@TMZ) May 14, 2026

Separate local coverage refers to her under the surname Mathers, and states that she has since been released. Feld said it did not appear that her children were in the vehicle at the time. Police say the investigation into the latest crash is ongoing, and no sentencing date has yet been set in relation to that incident.

Just two days earlier, on Monday, she had appeared in court over the February collision. Prosecutors in Macomb County said her vehicle struck a parked pickup truck and pushed it about 50 feet before she allegedly drove off and crashed into her own garage, with her teenage son Parker and his friends reportedly in the car.

Kim pleaded no contest to operating while impaired and failing to report an accident. A neighbour had contacted police to report a white Range Rover crashing into their car before leaving the scene. When officers went to the address linked to the vehicle, Kim answered the door and admitted she had been driving.

A breathalyser test that night recorded a blood alcohol content of 0.079 per cent, narrowly under Michigan's standard 0.08 per cent legal limit. However, state law allows officers to pursue charges under broader 'impaired' driving statutes where they say a driver's ability is visibly affected, and that is what prosecutors chose to do.

According to a police report cited by TMZ, Kim told officers she had drunk two margaritas at a Chili's restaurant before the crash. The report described her as having 'glossy eyes, slurred/slowed speech and lethargic demeanour.'

Mugshots released from both incidents show her looking markedly different to her early-2000s public image, with short blonde hair, puffy eyes and visible bruising.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J Lucido took a hard line on her case, saying in a public statement: 'Driving under the influence is not a lapse in judgment — it is a deliberate decision that puts every person on the road at risk. We see the consequences far too often: lives lost, families shattered, and communities changed forever. These tragedies are preventable.'

Kim is due back in court for a pre-sentencing interview later this month, with sentencing over the February crash scheduled for June.

A Turbulent History Between Eminem And Kim Scott

Eminem and Kim Scott's story has long been part of the mythology around the rapper's life and lyrics. The pair met as teenagers in Michigan, with Eminem later recalling in a 2004 Rolling Stone interview how she first saw him jokingly performing LL Cool J's I'm Bad on a friend's coffee table.

They welcomed their daughter Hailie in December 1995, married in June 1999 and divorced two years later. The couple briefly reconciled and married again in January 2006, but separated within months and finalised a second divorce by the end of that year.

Over time, Eminem also adopted Kim's biological daughter, Stevie Laine, and her niece Alaina Marie, after Alaina's mother Dawn, Kim's sister, died of a drug overdose in 2016.

Kim's brushes with the law and struggles with addiction are not new. She was previously charged with a DUI in 2017 after crashing her SUV into a ditch in what was reported as a suicide attempt. She received a year of probation and around $900 (£673) in fines after pleading no contest. In 2023 she told The US Sun she was clean and sober following a 45-day rehab stint prompted by the death of her mother, Kathy Sluck.

Read more Is Kim Mathers Facing Jail Time? Eminem's Ex-Wife 'Unrecognisable' in Shocking New DUI Mugshot Is Kim Mathers Facing Jail Time? Eminem's Ex-Wife 'Unrecognisable' in Shocking New DUI Mugshot

As of this reporting, Eminem has not commented publicly on Kim's latest arrests or her pending sentencing.

Kim Scott, 51, had already been in court earlier that week over a separate collision in February. She pleaded no contest on Monday 11 May to charges of operating while impaired and failing to report an accident, after allegedly hitting a parked vehicle and then crashing into her own garage with children in the car.

Her latest arrest, only days later, has again thrown the rapper's complicated family life into the headlines, even as he keeps his public focus firmly on music and hometown sport.