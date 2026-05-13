Demi Moore turned heads at the 79th Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, 12 May, though the conversation quickly shifted from her role at the event to concerns about her appearance.

The 63-year-old actress walked the red carpet for the festival's opening ceremony as an official member of this year's competition jury. Dressed in a silver, shimmering, strapless Jacquemus gown that highlighted her statuesque frame and 'toned arms', Moore initially drew praise from fashion critics for her elegant look.

However, reactions online soon turned critical, with fans and observers claiming the actress appeared 'frail' and 'unrecognisably thin,' while some harshly remarked that she 'looks like a skeleton.'

Read more Demi Moore's Red Carpet Look Sparks Plastic Surgery and 'Ozempic Tremors' Rumours After Dramatic Weight Loss Demi Moore's Red Carpet Look Sparks Plastic Surgery and 'Ozempic Tremors' Rumours After Dramatic Weight Loss

Demi Moore's Cannes 2026 Red Carpet Appearance

Moore takes a prestigious role at the 79th festival as she is part of the nine-member jury led by South Korean director Park Chan-wook, tasked with deciding the winner of the Palme d'Or. Gracing the red carpet, Moore paired her silver and shimmery gown with a gorgeous diamond Chopard necklace and floral-shaped earrings to complete the look.

The Golden Globe winner and her stylist, Brad Goreski, gave fans a closer look at her red carpet outfit in a joint video post shared to Instagram. Support for the actress has emerged from within her inner circle as Rita Wilson commented that the ensemble was 'Maybe one of my most favorites dresses on you.'

Health Concerns About the Actress

Following her appearance on the carpet, a significant wave of concern for the actress's health flooded digital platforms. Fans voice their concerns, with one supporter writing: 'I've been a big fan of yours for years, Demi, and I say with the utmost compassion that I hope you take care of your health. A lot of people care about you.'

Backlash Over 'Toned Arms' Narrative

However, the discourse turned sharp as netizens slammed a report from the New York Post affiliate, Page Six. Critics accused the publication of 'celebrating' or 'glorifying' Moore's physique after it highlighted her 'toned arms' in its red carpet coverage.

Many argued that the term was misleading. One viral comment stated: 'Those aren't "toned." Those are straight-up skeletal. Veins popping like roadmaps, zero fat, zero muscle definition; just pure Hollywood starvation chic.'

Another observer noted that the industry has reached a point where 'toned' is used to mask what they described as 'cinematic malnutrition on full display', while a third bluntly added: 'That's not toned. She looks like a skeleton.'

According to reporting by TheWrap, journalist Scott Menzel was amongst the prominent voices questioning the industry's celebration of such a slight frame.

Menzel stated: 'I will never understand why Hollywood celebrates this. She does not look well and she's a stunning woman. Look at how gorgeous she was in The Substance. There is a real difference between being healthy and in shape vs. unhealthy and starving yourself.'

I will never understand why Hollywood celebrates this.



She does not look well and she’s a stunning woman. Look at how gorgeous she was in the Substance.



There is a real difference between being healthy and in shape vs. unhealthy and starving yourself. https://t.co/FhFtfqxmFC — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) May 12, 2026

Concerns Over the 'Imagery'

Beyond the aesthetic critique, a significant portion of the online discourse focused on the potential impact of such imagery on public health standards. 'Yes she's gorgeous but the extreme thinness is not something we should glamorise,' one person argued. 'I don't think it's a healthy example for an idol and role model.'

This is not the first time this year that The Substance star has faced such scrutiny; similar health fears were ignited during the SAG Awards in March, where her notably slimmer frame first became a recurring topic of discussion.