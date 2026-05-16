Katie Price's inner circle are increasingly alarmed about her whirlwind marriage to businessman Lee Andrews, with one insider claiming the TV star is 'blind' to warning signs because of what she has described as 'incredible' s** with her new husband in Dubai.

Concern around Katie and Lee has been building for months. The pair, who married in Dubai in January just days after first meeting, have seen their relationship overshadowed by allegations from Lee's ex-partners, who accuse him of lying, manipulation and financial misconduct. Lee has denied all allegations, but the scrutiny surrounding him has not gone away.

The latest flashpoint came last week when Katie unveiled a new tattoo along her ribcage reading 'Owned by Lee,' a move that startled even some of her long‑suffering supporters. Lee, 42, is said to have a matching inking across his back, a symbolic gesture of devotion that, to friends, now looks more like a red flag than a romance.

According to a source speaking to Closer, Katie's friends and family have been pleading with her to walk away. They see a familiar pattern: the headlong rush into commitment, the grand gestures, the public declarations online. The difference this time, they fear, is that she may be tying herself to a man whose past is murkier than she is willing to acknowledge.

Marriage Under Scrutiny

Those close to her insist Katie is not naïve so much as emotionally cornered. 'It's like she's been drawn into his lies, as if she's in too deep to turn around and admit she was wrong,' one insider told the magazine. The same source said Katie has confided that s** with Lee would be 'hard to follow' because he is 'so good in bed,' suggesting physical chemistry is papering over deeper unease.

The picture they paint is of a relationship lived in intense bursts. Katie flies out to Dubai, where Lee is based, and the pair slip into what the insider described as a 'honeymoon holiday period' of lavish dinners and passion. Then she returns to the UK, where doubts creep in and the sleepless nights begin.

At 47, with a long and public romantic history behind her, Katie appears determined to defend this new chapter. She has reportedly told friends she is genuinely in love with Lee, and that he makes her feel 'amazing.' Those on the sidelines are less convinced. Several of his former partners have come forward since the couple announced their engagement on Instagram, branding him a 'liar, a narcissist and a manipulator.'

One ex claims she handed over £123,000 to invest in Lee's company, only to later allege she had been deceived. Lee has denied all such claims. None of the more serious accusations has been tested in court, and at this stage nothing is confirmed.

Exes' Warnings

The unease is not just about romance. Friends worry about Lee's hunger for attention and his fixation on social media. The insider said he 'always wanted to be famous' and is 'obsessed with his Instagram views and posting articles written about him.' From the outside, it looks as though Katie's celebrity status is part of the appeal.

I’m obsessed with Katie price posting a statement that her and Lee want privacy then less than a day later she’s still banging on and milking the situation again pic.twitter.com/3okYd6Ewil — Dorinda Deadly (@dorindadeadly) May 16, 2026

Fans, too, have started to draw uncomfortable comparisons. When she introduced Lee to her followers, Katie gushed that he was her 'Richard Gere.' Observers quickly noticed that the rose‑petal engagement photographs at Dubai's Jumeirah Burj Al Arab hotel were remarkably similar to those taken with his previous fiancée, Alana Percival, whom he dated for nine months until December.

Alana went further than most. Speaking to Closer in February, she publicly warned Katie that Lee was a 'dangerous weirdo' and predicted their relationship would be a 'car crash.' It was not a vague warning from a bitter ex, but a specific allegation about behaviour she believed would repeat itself.

Last month, there were signs Katie might be listening. Reports suggested she had begun to question some of Lee's stories, particularly his claim that he had secretly flown to Britain to meet her five children, including Junior, 20, and Princess, 18, from her first marriage to Peter Andre. An insider said she had been 'genuinely shaken' after realising certain details 'don't quite add up.'

Complicating matters further are claims reported by Closer that Lee is allegedly banned from leaving the UAE after spending three weeks in prison there over an accusation that he forged an ex-partner's signature on a £200,000 mortgage application. If accurate, that would make his supposed UK visit impossible. Lee has denied wrongdoing, and there has been no independent confirmation of the alleged travel restrictions, so these claims remain unproven.

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Despite all this, the hoped-for break has not come. Friends say Katie's apparent U-turn has left them 'really worried.' Multiple people, they insist, have provided 'black and white evidence' about Lee, but they fear she 'doesn't understand the severity' of what he is allegedly involved in, or where his money comes from. The phrase that keeps cropping up is 'love bombing,' an intense courtship that leaves little room for reflection.

Back home, insiders say, Katie lies awake, anxious and torn. Back in Dubai, the doubts melt away. It is a push-and-pull that those who care about her feel powerless to interrupt. They want her safe and clear-eyed; she wants to believe she has finally found 'the one.' For now, the tattoos are permanent and the future, like so much else in this story, is uncertain.