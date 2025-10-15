Actor Dennis Quaid made a surprise appearance on Dancing With the Stars during the show's 'Dedication Night', reuniting with his Parent Trap co-star Elaine Hendrix in a moment that sent fans into a nostalgic frenzy.

The 71-year-old actor, who famously portrayed doting father Nick Parker in the 1998 family classic, was seen in the studio audience cheering as Hendrix performed a dance inspired by the much-loved Disney film.

The reunion, which aired live on television, quickly went viral as viewers celebrated the unexpected comeback of one of Hollywood's most memorable on-screen duos.

However, as the scene played out, many fans online began asking the same question: where was Quaid's wife, Laura Savoie?

A Nostalgic Moment Straight from the '90s

The Dancing With the Stars segment became one of the most talked-about moments of the night. According to People magazine, Hendrix dedicated her performance to The Parent Trap and appeared visibly emotional as she spotted Quaid in the crowd.

The actor's surprise attendance added an extra layer of sentiment to the dance, which celebrated friendship, humour and the enduring legacy of the beloved film.

Judges and audience members alike applauded the pair's mini-reunion, and social media users were quick to flood platforms with throwback clips from The Parent Trap, reminiscing about the film that defined their childhood. Quaid, dressed casually in a dark suit, smiled and waved as Hendrix blew him a kiss, completing the heart-warming moment.

The fact that Dennis Quaid is in the audience has me SHOOK.#DWTS pic.twitter.com/f3OycJqHh8 — Erika (@erikaxtc) October 15, 2025

The brief exchange was enough to reignite public affection for the film more than two decades after its release.

Social Media Reacts: 'Where's Laura?'

While most fans were thrilled by the surprise appearance, others took to X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram to comment on Quaid's personal life. Many noticed that his wife, Laura Savoie, 32, was not shown on camera during the live broadcast.

The questions prompted a brief wave of online speculation, although there has been no official statement or confirmation regarding Savoie's absence from the event. According to reports, the couple did not share any public posts about the Dancing With the Stars taping.

Despite the curiosity, the general response remained light-hearted, with many praising Quaid for supporting his former co-star and celebrating a nostalgic TV moment.

Inside Dennis Quaid's Marriage to Laura Savoie

Quaid married Laura Savoie, a PhD student and business professional, in 2020 after a year-long engagement. The couple's 39-year age gap has drawn public interest since their relationship began, but both have consistently spoken positively about their bond.

In a 2025 interview, Quaid described the marriage as 'paradise' and called it the 'closest relationship' of his life. The actor often praises his wife's independence and intellect, while Savoie maintains a relatively private profile away from the spotlight.

Quaid has previously said that their connection is rooted in 'shared faith and mutual respect', a sentiment echoed in multiple interviews where he discussed balancing Hollywood life with personal happiness.

While the couple occasionally attend red carpet events together, Savoie is known to avoid frequent media appearances, which could explain her absence from the live Dancing With the Stars taping.

The Enduring Legacy of 'The Parent Trap'

The 1998 remake of The Parent Trap remains one of Quaid's most recognisable films. Starring alongside a young Lindsay Lohan and Natasha Richardson, Quaid played a charming vineyard owner who reunites with his long-lost twin daughters. Elaine Hendrix portrayed Meredith Blake, the glamorous but scheming fiancée who became one of cinema's most iconic villains.

Both Quaid and Hendrix have spoken fondly of the film over the years. In earlier interviews, Quaid shared that he would never consider a sequel out of respect for the late Natasha Richardson, who passed away in 2009. Hendrix, meanwhile, has embraced her role's pop culture revival, with fans on TikTok and X affectionately calling her 'the original cool villain'.

The live reunion on Dancing With the Stars not only celebrated their shared history but also reminded viewers of the film's lasting impact on a generation that continues to quote it more than two decades later.