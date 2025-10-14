Actor Alec Baldwin says he was forced to swerve his wife Hilaria's six-figure Range Rover to avoid a huge garbage truck before crashing into a tree in East Hampton, New York, on Monday.

The £100,000 ($133,472) luxury SUV was left badly damaged, though Baldwin and his brother Stephen escaped unhurt.

The accident, which the actor later explained in a viral Instagram video, has once again thrust him into the spotlight and reignited debate over his turbulent recent years, including the Rust film tragedy that continues to follow him.

The Hamptons Crash

In his video statement, Baldwin recounted how a driver cut him off, forcing him to take evasive action. He said he swerved to avoid what he described as a 'garbage truck the size of a whale', sending the Range Rover off the road and into a tree.

The East Hampton Police Department confirmed that no injuries were reported and no charges were filed. Photos from the scene showed the white Range Rover's front end crushed, with debris strewn across the roadside. Witnesses said nearby residents rushed out after recognising the Hollywood star behind the wheel.

Hilaria's Reaction and the Damage

Baldwin confirmed that the vehicle belonged to his wife, Hilaria, and apologised to her in his Instagram post, saying he 'felt terrible' for wrecking her car. The SUV, reportedly worth over £100,000, appeared almost totalled in the crash photos.

Hilaria was not in the car at the time and has not made any public comment. The couple, who share seven children, recently appeared in their TLC reality series The Baldwins, offering fans a rare glimpse into their family life after years of intense public scrutiny.

Social Media Reacts

The crash quickly went viral, with social media users split between sympathy and mockery. Some joked about Baldwin's description of the 'whale-sized' truck, while others defended him, saying anyone would have done the same to avoid a collision.

Still, the timing of the incident has drawn renewed attention to Baldwin's ongoing efforts to rebuild his reputation following the 2021 Rust shooting, which left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead. Despite having his manslaughter charge dismissed in 2024, the actor remains under a cloud of legal and public scrutiny.

For now, Baldwin appears to be taking the incident in stride and counting his blessings that, this time, no one was hurt.

Alec Baldwin's Response and Public Image

In his Instagram video, Baldwin struck a tone of relief and humour, telling followers that while the accident was frightening, he was grateful that no one was hurt. He also thanked the police and first responders who arrived at the scene.

His openness and willingness to address the incident publicly were widely noted, reflecting a shift towards transparency following years of media tension.

Baldwin's response has drawn attention not only to the accident itself but also to his continued effort to move forward professionally and personally. With his reality series airing and new film roles lined up, Baldwin remains determined to reshape his public persona.

Yet the Hamptons crash, involving his wife's luxury Range Rover and a seemingly unavoidable collision, has once again thrust him back into the headlines — and into another viral moment the internet cannot stop talking about.