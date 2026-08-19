A man who entered ICE detention healthy and able to work is now struggling to stand without a cane, suffering severe pain, numbness in his hands and debilitating insomnia, according to his family and advocates.

A newly shared video from inside detention shows Guillermo 'Memo' Gallardo Barrera describing his rapidly worsening condition and pleading for medical help, claiming that the only relief he has received for his severe pain is ibuprofen.

Memo's Health Has Deteriorated During Nearly a Year in Detention

Memo has lived in Arizona for more than 20 years, working in construction and welding while raising his two US-born sons. His family says he had no criminal record and had built a life in the state before he was detained following a traffic stop in Gilbert and later transferred to the Central Arizona ICE Detention Center in Florence.

According to his family, Memo was healthy when he entered detention. His condition has since deteriorated dramatically, leaving him struggling to walk and perform basic activities.

'Now I can't even stand without a cane. I never needed a cane when I was out there,' Memo says in the video.

His family says the deterioration has been accompanied by severe pain, numbness in his hands and serious sleep problems. They are seeking a proper medical evaluation to determine what is causing the symptoms and what treatment he needs.

Video Shows Detainee Pleading for Treatment

The leaked footage has given supporters a direct look at Memo's condition and his desperation for help. Rather than having a clear diagnosis, his family says he remains without answers about what is causing the worsening problems affecting his mobility and hands.

His wife, who has asked to remain anonymous because of safety concerns, said the family is terrified that his condition will continue to worsen.

'When he was detained he was healthy and now he can barely walk. His hands are going numb, he is struggling to get food, and his condition continues to get worse,' she said.

Memo reportedly agreed to speak on camera because he believes drawing attention to his condition may be his best chance of receiving appropriate treatment and returning home to his children.

His supporters say the issue is not simply the lack of a diagnosis, but the difficulty of obtaining meaningful medical attention while he remains detained.

Leaked video from ICE detention—man healthy when detained now can't walk.



"I'm terrified I won't make it out of here alive."



Detained for over a year—now suffering undiagnosed disability.



"Now I can't even stand without a cane—I never needed a cane when I was out there."… pic.twitter.com/8VLFeGvxD9 — LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) August 18, 2026

Family Says Ibuprofen Is His Only Relief for Severe Pain

According to the information released by Memo's family and advocates, he has been experiencing severe pain alongside numbness and debilitating insomnia, yet has reportedly received only ibuprofen for the pain.

His family says he needs to be evaluated by a qualified physician and receive treatment appropriate to whatever condition is causing his symptoms.

'He is terrified, he will not make it out alive,' his wife said. 'We are desperate for someone to listen and get him the medical care he needs.'

His sons are also feeling the consequences of his prolonged detention. His young son is reportedly experiencing extreme anxiety while waiting for his father to come home, adding another layer of distress to a family already worried about Memo's health.