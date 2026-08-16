US President Donald Trump sparked a bizarre viral frenzy in the Oval Office after appearing to nod off during a televised White House event, giving rise to an extraordinary online claim dubbed the 'zapper aide' theory.

For context, the incident unfolded during an event on childhood vaccines on Monday, 10 August, where Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and National Institutes of Health Director Dr Jay Bhattacharya were among those present while Trump sat alongside them.

Viewers quickly noticed Trump appearing drowsy, at points closing his eyes as Bhattacharya spoke. Former White House official Jayme Leagh Franklin stood quietly behind Trump.

Viral Reaction to Trump 'Zapper Aide' Theory

Social media users soon focused on Franklin, who kept her hand positioned over her midsection throughout parts of the event. She wore a vivid red scarf that partially concealed her clothing.

Some viewers claimed that whenever Franklin touched her stomach, Trump appeared to become more alert, prompting a tongue-in-cheek conspiracy theory that she was operating a hidden device designed to wake the president.

The speculation quickly spread across X, where users began calling Franklin 'The Zapper'. One user alleged she pressed a button to wake the president, while others joked that the apparent timing between her movements and Trump's reactions looked suspicious.

The theory, however, had a considerably simpler explanation. Franklin responded directly to the speculation on X, revealing that she is pregnant.

'I'm just pregnant you weirdos,' she wrote, accompanied by laughing emojis. There is no evidence she was carrying or operating any device intended to wake Trump.

The viral posts therefore appear to have turned an ordinary gesture—a pregnant woman resting her hand on her stomach—into an elaborate joke about Trump's apparent drowsiness.

Controversial Vaccine Claims Made During Live TV

The unusual theory gained even more traction given the contentious nature of the event itself. Trump repeatedunsupported claims about vaccines and autism while advocating major changes to the US childhood immunisation schedule.

The president argued that some childhood vaccines should be spread across separate medical appointments and said that, at age 1, children should have five separate visits rather than receiving multiple vaccines on the same day. He also repeated a comparison between the volume of vaccines given to children and a bottle of soda.

Decades of scientific research involving millions of children have found no causal link between vaccines and autism. Major medical organisations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics and Infectious Diseases Society of America, have criticised the administration's proposed changes and warned that disrupting established vaccination schedules could increase the risk of preventable disease.

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Trump's executive order also calls for reducing the number of diseases routinely covered by federal childhood vaccination recommendations and separating the combined measles, mumps and rubella vaccine. However, standalone vaccines for those three diseases are not currently available in the US.

The White House has repeatedly dismissed suggestions that Trump's closed eyes during public appearances indicate that he is falling asleep or experiencing a health problem. Trump has previously said that photographs showing him with his eyes closed can capture him blinking or briefly resting his eyes rather than sleeping.

Understanding the Aide Behind the Viral Theory

The woman who captured public interest during the broadcast is Jayme Leagh Franklin. She is a conservative media entrepreneur, former White House official and co-founder of The Conservateur, a lifestyle publication aimed at conservative women that covers fashion, culture, politics and traditional values.

Franklin also co-hosts the podcast Sincerely American, alongside Camryn Kinsey. The programme explores pop culture, social media, fashion, beauty and politics from a conservative perspective.

Beyond her media ventures, Franklin has worked in Republican politics and previously held roles involving the US Senate, Trump's campaign and the White House. She graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, in 2020 before building her media career.

Franklin's pregnancy ultimately provided a straightforward explanation for the gesture that triggered the online frenzy. There is no evidence of a hidden 'zapper,' remote control or other device, and Franklin herself has publicly dismissed the theory.

What began as viewers noticing Trump apparently struggling to stay alert instead became another example of how an unusual visual moment from a White House broadcast can quickly turn into an elaborate social media theory.