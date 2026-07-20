A chilling new human rights report has cast a harsh spotlight on Camp East Montana, the largest Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention centre in the United States, with detainees allegedly describing it as a 'graveyard for living people'.

The investigation paints a grim picture of life inside the El Paso, Texas facility, detailing claims of inadequate medical care, physical abuse, deteriorating mental health and multiple deaths.

Report Describes Life Inside Camp East Montana

The report, published by the American Civil Liberties Union and Human Rights Watch, is based on interviews with dozens of detainees held over several months.

According to the findings, many described being denied medical treatment, receiving poor quality food and spending days without seeing sunlight. Several also spoke about severe psychological distress caused by prolonged detention.

One detainee identified as Ismael told investigators that he had reached a point where he questioned whether surviving was worth the suffering.

'I sometimes look at my bedsheets and I wonder if it would be easier to hang myself instead of trying to survive this torture,' he reportedly said.

After seeking mental health support, Ismael claimed he was advised to take sleeping pills, practise breathing exercises and imagine a happy place. Reflecting on the advice, he questioned how anyone could escape reality while remaining inside the detention centre.

A presenter discussing the report described the facility by saying, 'Here was hell.'

Allegations Of ICE Abuse And Medical Neglect

The report also contains allegations that many detainees experienced physical abuse or witnessed staff assaulting others.

Researchers said that out of 71 detainees interviewed, 64 claimed they had either personally experienced abuse or had seen it happen.

One detainee alleged guards would punish everyone whenever a single person demanded food, medicine or basic rights.

Another claimed officers reminded detainees that they were immigrants and had no power, saying they could humiliate or mistreat them without consequences.

The investigation also focuses heavily on medical care.

One case highlighted Ray, a Cuban national living with diabetes and high blood pressure who had reportedly attended regular ICE appointments before suddenly being detained. Despite his wife providing medical records and medication, he allegedly went six weeks without receiving essential treatment.

According to the report, his condition deteriorated so severely that he eventually agreed to deportation to Mexico because he believed remaining inside the facility could cost him his life.

Deaths Inside The Facility Raise Fresh Questions

The report points to three detainee deaths within just over 40 days, drawing renewed scrutiny to conditions inside Camp East Montana.

Among the most disturbing cases was that of Geraldo Luis Campos, a Cuban father of four.

Witnesses interviewed for the investigation alleged they heard him pleading for help while guards restrained him after he repeatedly requested medication.

One detainee said, 'I fled Honduras after my father was murdered. I know what death sounds like.'

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According to the investigation, multiple witness accounts consistently alleged that Campos repeatedly cried, 'I can't breathe,' before his death.

The report also references findings from the El Paso County medical examiner, which reportedly classified his death as homicide caused by asphyxia resulting from neck and chest compression.

Officials have maintained that Campos had violently resisted officers during what they described as an attempted suicide intervention.