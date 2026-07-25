An ICE agent who fatally shot Colombian national Johan Durán Guerrero in Biddeford, Maine, earlier this month was previously recorded threatening to have his ex-wife and her female relatives' throats slit, according to audio obtained by NPR.

The 30‑year‑old Guerrero was killed on 1 July during what authorities described as an attempted traffic stop near his home. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) initially said an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fired his weapon after a vehicle 'attempted to flee the scene' and the officer 'fearing for public safety' opened fire.

Only later did the shooter's identity emerge: ICE agent David Brouillette, now at the centre of a case that has become a grim test of how America screens the people it arms and sends into immigrant neighbourhoods.

The unearthed recording, shared by Brouillette's ex‑wife Ashley in an interview with NPR, dates back to 28 November 2025, shortly after she sought a restraining order against him. In the voicemail, his speech sounds slurred as he launches into a tirade before ending with a chilling declaration that 'all of you should have your throats slit.'

'Every single female in your bloodline is nothing but a disgusting, fat [bleeped]. All of you should have your throats slit,' he says in the clip, as reported by NPR. He then appears to try to soften the legal implication of his words while doubling down on the sentiment: 'Am I threatening that I'm gonna do that? No, no. But do I think that you should have your fucking throat cuts? Or should have had them cut. Yep.'

Ashley told NPR that this was not a one‑off outburst but part of a pattern stretching back years. During their bitter 2009 divorce, she said, she contacted his platoon leader in the Maine Army National Guard and offered to fax over medical paperwork showing he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and what she described as 'borderline schizophrenia.' According to her account, those warnings were brushed off as the complaints of a 'petty ex‑wife.'

Ice Agent's Past Raises Questions Over Vetting of Johan Guerrero's Killer

Fresh scrutiny of ICE's hiring and oversight practices in the wake of Guerrero's death. Ashley said that when Brouillette told her late last year he had been hired by ICE, she initially assumed he was hallucinating and 'didn't believe it.' Whether a full background check was carried out remains opaque, but she argues that any meaningful review should have flagged what she describes as a history of alleged violence.

She pointed to a 2022 incident in which, she said, child protective services and local police responded after Brouillette allegedly threw his then‑13‑year‑old daughter through a glass coffee table. She also noted that in a 2021 court filing, he was temporarily stripped of his firearms after his second ex‑wife, Lucinda Brouillette, accused him of becoming increasingly aggressive towards their daughter.

Read more Ex-ICE Director Warns Agency Has 'a Problem' After 17 ICE Shootings, Blames Traffic Stops and Training Ex-ICE Director Warns Agency Has 'a Problem' After 17 ICE Shootings, Blames Traffic Stops and Training

Those accounts have not been independently verified in court documents in the NPR report, and nothing is confirmed yet, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt. Still, the pattern they suggest has fuelled anger over why someone with that kind of history was entrusted with a federal badge and a gun.

Democrats on the House Homeland Security Committee seized on the audio and the reported incidents as evidence of institutional failure. In a widely shared social media post, committee Democrats wrote: 'The ICE agent who killed an innocent man in Maine threw his 13‑year‑old daughter through a coffee table and threatened to slit his ex‑wife's throat. DHS failed to properly vet this lunatic, and now a father is dead.'

Sharing the clip of the voicemail, they sharpened their criticism of the agency and of Donald Trump's administration, under which ICE's current leadership serves. 'DHS gave this psycho a badge and a gun and unleashed him on American streets. They failed to vet him. An innocent father is dead because of the Trump administration's incompetence,' they said.

The language is unusually blunt even by Washington standards, but it reflects a broader sense on the Democratic side that Guerrero's death is not an aberration but part of a pattern. At least 10 people have died during encounters with immigration agents since President Trump returned to office and relaunched his hard‑line immigration crackdown, according to the same set of reports.

Conflicting Narratives Around Ice Agent, Johan Guerrero Shooting

Guerrero's final moments remain contested. He was shot while sitting in his car not far from his home in Biddeford. Before Brouillette's name became public, DHS's brief statement framed the incident as a split‑second decision in the face of danger, saying the vehicle had 'attempted to flee' and that the officer discharged his weapon out of concern for public safety.

Family members and advocates for immigrants have pushed back on the idea that the killing was justified, pointing to Guerrero's status as a father and to the lack of publicly released body‑camera or dash‑camera footage. Without those records, key details of what happened in that car park are still unresolved.

When asked directly about Brouillette's history and his role in the shooting, ICE spokesperson Lauren Bis declined to comment on the specific allegations, saying the agency 'will never confirm or deny attempts to dox our law enforcement officers.' She insisted, however, that Brouillette had 'nearly a decade of federal law enforcement experience' and had completed all required training, including in the use of force.

That official line sits uneasily beside the voicemail and the allegations from two ex‑wives. On one side are federal agencies closing ranks around a long‑serving officer; on the other, a grieving family in Maine, lawmakers furious about what they see as systemic negligence, and a recording that is hard to square with the idea of careful, conservative judgement under pressure.

What is still missing is an independent, transparent account of how someone who once told his ex‑wife 'all of you should have your throats slit' ended up as the ICE agent who shot Guerrero four times in a quiet coastal city in Maine.