A Virginia man who says he woke up in hospital with a brain haemorrhage after being apprehended by ICE is now facing another alarming hurdle, with his attorney claiming an ankle monitor prevented doctors from carrying out an MRI needed to assess the extent of his injuries.

He Ran Before Losing Consciousness During the Arrest

Jose Mejia Hernandez, known as Don José, was reportedly left unable to properly explain what happened to him because he has no memory of the confrontation that left him with facial injuries, brain swelling and internal bleeding.

The incident reportedly happened around 6:30 a.m. on 11 August in Arlington, Virginia, when Mejia Hernandez was walking to work. According to his attorney's account, a truck sped towards him before two men jumped out and ran after him. Not knowing who they were, he ran.

He says he was then struck by what he believes was a Taser or stun gun. From that point, his memory disappears. He does not remember how he was injured, who transported him or what happened immediately afterwards.

He eventually woke up in hospital with serious facial injuries consistent with blunt force trauma. His injuries reportedly included black eyes, significant bruising, cuts and seven stitches to his lip.

EXCLUSIVE: I've obtained a detailed account from the attorney representing Jose Mejia Hernandez, a man who says he was violently apprehended, hospitalized with a brain bleed, and held by ICE with almost no communication to his own family for three days.



On the morning of August… pic.twitter.com/Us2rQr8ia2 — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) August 17, 2026

ICE Agents Stayed Beside Him in Hospital

While Mejia Hernandez was receiving treatment, his attorney says two ICE agents remained at his bedside throughout his hospitalisation. According to the account, he was not given a private opportunity to speak with his doctors.

A nurse eventually told him quietly in Spanish that he had suffered a brain bleed and brain swelling. However, his attorney says Mejia Hernandez never received a complete explanation of his diagnosis or how the injuries occurred.

The situation was made even more difficult because his wife and stepchild reportedly did not know where he was for around three days. His attorney claims neither the Department of Homeland Security nor the hospital notified the family that he had been detained, injured or hospitalised.

The attorney is now seeking records showing who was involved and how medical decisions were communicated.

Ankle Monitor Stopped Doctors From Performing an MRI

After ICE decided to discharge him, Mejia Hernandez reportedly did not understand that he was being released. He was taken from the hospital, given food and told to contact his family before being transported to an ICE office.

There, according to his attorney, officials fitted him with a GPS ankle monitor and gave him a Notice to Appear.

By Friday, however, he reportedly felt significantly worse and returned to hospital. Doctors again diagnosed him with a traumatic brain injury and brain bleed, and he remained there for another two days.

His attorney says doctors needed further imaging, including an MRI, but the ankle monitor interfered with the hospital's equipment.

His legal representative is now demanding a full accounting of the incident, including what force was used during the apprehension, who was involved, why his family was allegedly not notified and why ICE was reportedly involved in his medical communications.

The attorney described the central concern bluntly: 'Doctors can't treat him because agents won't remove the ankle monitor.'

Mejia Hernandez still reportedly needs an MRI and further neurological evaluation. Until that happens, questions remain over the extent of the injuries he suffered and what caused them.