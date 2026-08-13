An ICE officer pointed a firearm at a woman during a tense confrontation in Northern Virginia after she shouted profanities at federal agents, with cellphone and dashcam footage capturing competing accounts of what led to the encounter.

Carolina Molina, a licensed counsellor who works with immigration lawyers, said she was exercising her First Amendment rights when she verbally confronted Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in Falls Church on Monday afternoon.

The Department of Homeland Security, however, said agents believed Molina had used her vehicle in a potentially dangerous manner.

ICE Officer Draws Gun During Confrontation

According to footage shared by Molina, she was driving through a parking area when she encountered ICE agents stopped at an intersection.

As she drove past them, Molina rolled down her window and shouted profanities at the federal officers.

She later said she continued driving around the car park before deciding to turn back. Molina explained that she was concerned about ICE agents following her to an immigration lawyer's office, where she believed an immigrant could potentially be present.

ICE claimed U.S. citizen and mom Carolina Molina 'almost ran them over.' That was until she told them she had dashcam footage proving that wasn't true. Chilling.



(video from @tinyandstrongthings on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/J2ICH40fzJ — NowThis Impact (@nowthisimpact) August 12, 2026

When Molina passed the federal agents again, she attempted to make a left turn. The ICE vehicle moved in front of her, while another law enforcement vehicle pulled up behind her.

A masked ICE agent then approached the driver's side of Molina's vehicle with his firearm drawn.

Woman Says She Was Exercising Her Rights

Molina began recording the confrontation on her mobile phone as the officer accused her of following the agents.

'Are you following us?' the agent asked, according to the footage.

Read more DHS Calls Reports of ICE Agents' Slurs 'Performative Outrage' and Will Not Say if Policy Was Broken DHS Calls Reports of ICE Agents' Slurs 'Performative Outrage' and Will Not Say if Policy Was Broken

Molina denied that she was following them. The officer then warned her to stop and alleged that she had almost run over the agents.

Molina rejected the allegation, telling the officer that she had not nearly hit anyone.

The agent warned Molina that she could be arrested if she continued.

Molina told the officers she was a US citizen and said she had dashcam footage of the incident. The agents eventually returned to their vehicle and allowed her to leave.

Speaking to WUSA9, Molina said she believed her First Amendment rights protected her ability to verbally criticise the officers.

She said she did not believe a gun should have been pointed at her because she had insulted the agents.

Dashcam Footage Shows What Happened

Molina later shared dashcam footage from inside her vehicle, providing another perspective on the events before the ICE officer drew his firearm.

Woman curses out ICE agents then almost rams their vehicle. Carolina Molina is a 36-year-old licensed counselor who works with undocumented people. She despises ICE, needless to say. She posted a video of the incident hoping to clear herself of any wrongdoing but the video… pic.twitter.com/N9yO8dVURL — FoxProMAGA (@FoxProMAGA) August 12, 2026

The video shows Molina initially driving past the federal agents before attempting to drive in front of their vehicle after turning around.

The footage forms part of Molina's account of the confrontation, while DHS has offered a different interpretation of her actions.

The agency said Molina had been driving in circles around ICE officers and accused her of attempting to use her vehicle against them.

DHS Claims ICE Officers Feared for Their Safety

A DHS spokesperson said ICE officers were carrying out targeted immigration enforcement involving undocumented immigrants with criminal charges including hit-and-run and drug trafficking.

The department described Molina as an 'anti-ICE agitator' and alleged that she attempted to harm officers by 'weaponising' her vehicle.

DHS said officers conducted a vehicle stop because they feared for their safety. The agency also said background information was collected from Molina and that she could face criminal prosecution over her actions.

The public footage has therefore presented two competing accounts of the ICE confrontation. Molina maintains that she was exercising her First Amendment rights, while DHS says the officers were responding to what they considered a potential threat involving a vehicle.