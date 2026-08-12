A masked ICE agent pointed a handgun at Carolina Molina, an American-born mother and counselling professional, during a tense confrontation in a Falls Church, Virginia, office car park on Monday, after she called the officers 'a hoe' and 'a fucking bitch' while they detained two men.

The incident, captured on Molina's cellphone and dashcam, has ignited fresh outrage over ICE tactics and raised questions about the Department of Homeland Security's account of what happened.

The episode unfolded as Molina drove to local immigration law offices to distribute business cards for her psychological evaluation services, a role she performs alongside attorneys handling immigration cases.

She told WUSA9 she pulled into the lot, saw agents arresting two individuals, then turned around to avoid putting anyone at risk. On her return, agents boxed in her vehicle, accused her of following them and claimed she had 'almost run us over' before one agent drew his weapon and pointed it through her open window.

ICE Agent Gun Incident: Dashcam Footage Contradicts DHS Claim

Molina's dashcam recording, however, does not appear to show her attempting to strike the officers with her car. Molina said the agents only became aggressive after she shouted insults at them for detaining the two men.

When the agent threatened to arrest her, she replied that she was a US citizen and had video evidence from her dashboard camera. The officers subsequently left without arresting or detaining her.

'I was looking down a barrel, and he could have shot me, and he could have gotten away with it,' Molina told WUSA9, adding that she does not regret her words.

'I know my laws. I'm an American citizen. I have my First Amendment rights. I can say what I can, what I want, and I don't feel like I should have a gun pointed to my head because you didn't like being called a hoe.'

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The Department of Homeland Security offered a sharply different version. In a statement, a DHS spokesperson described Molina as an 'anti-ICE agitator' who 'began to drive her car in circles around our ICE officers and then attempted to harm officers by weaponizing her vehicle against them, in an attempt to help illegal aliens get away.'

The agency said ICE officers 'conducted a vehicle stop of the driver' out of fear for their safety and that she 'could face criminal prosecution as a result of her actions.'

The publicly available dashcam footage has prompted questions about that account because it does not appear to show Molina attempting to strike the agents.

'You Didn't Like Being Called a Hoe' Row Sparks Political Backlash

The video spread quickly online, drawing condemnation from Democratic Virginia Rep. Don Beyer, who said his office had been in contact with Molina.

'While I am relieved that she is safe, the habitual dishonesty and dangerous and unjustified escalation seen in this video matches what we have seen from ICE agents across the country,' Beyer wrote on X. 'This kind of misconduct and threat of force against members of our communities cannot be tolerated. I will be demanding answers and consequences.'

Aaron Fritschner, Beyer's deputy chief of staff, went further, posting: 'DHS has lied about these incidents over and over again and been caught in the lies over and over again. They are lying now, and nobody should believe them.'

The timing has amplified scrutiny. The clip went viral months after the killing of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, who was fatally shot by an ICE officer in Minneapolis on 7 January. Federal officials said Good attempted to use her vehicle against officers, but that account was disputed by local officials and independent analyses of video from the scene.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem described Good's actions as an 'act of domestic terrorism' and said the officer acted in self-defence. Human Rights Watch, after reviewing multiple videos of the incident, said the footage contradicted federal claims that Good had attempted to kill officers with her vehicle.

Molina, a Northern Virginia native, said she understands how quickly such encounters can turn fatal.

'I have kids, husband, parents, a brother. I'm not going to put myself in a situation like that,' she told local media, while standing by her right to criticise the officers.

The DHS statement said Molina could face prosecution but did not indicate that charges had been filed. The agency did not immediately respond to further requests for comment cited in reports on the incident.