Kris Jenner's newest look was supposed to be her best yet. But the 69-year-old reality TV matriarch's facelift, reportedly costing around $150,000 (£118,000), has instead ignited a social-media storm after fans claimed the results had 'dropped' just months after surgery.

Once hailed as 'super snatched' at Jeff Bezos's wedding, the momager's face is now the talk of Hollywood, and not for the reasons she hoped.

The Cost of Staying Young

Reports suggest Jenner spent about $150,000 (£118,000) on her most recent facelift, performed by New York-based surgeon Dr Steven Levine.

Celebrity plastic surgeon Dr Anthony Youn told The Real Alex Clark podcast that Jenner likely underwent a high-end SMAS-tightening facelift, one of the most expensive and complex cosmetic procedures available.

Dr Youn estimated that the results of such a facelift typically last around six months before the skin begins to settle again. He explained that Jenner is likely in the 'sweet spot' of recovery, where the skin looks perfectly tight and youthful but will eventually loosen to a more natural state.

Fans React to the 'Falling' Facelift

Social-media users quickly picked up on Jenner's changing appearance after new red-carpet photos emerged from her daughter Kim Kardashian's latest premiere. Wearing a vibrant yellow Jean Paul Gaultier mini dress with a chunky black belt, Jenner turned heads, though not all comments were flattering.

One viral post on X (formerly Twitter) described her facelift as having 'dropped so fast', while others speculated that rapid weight loss or overuse of fillers may have contributed.

'Her face is scrunched up like a crumpled piece of paper,' one fan joked, while another wrote, 'Kim was untucking it while she slept after hearing people say they look the same age now.'

Despite the chatter, Jenner appeared confident and glowing at the event, posing for photos alongside Kim, Naomi Watts, and Glenn Close.

Kris Jenner's Take on Ageing

Kris Jenner has long been open about her cosmetic journey. Earlier this year, she told Vogue Arabia that she refuses to feel ashamed about choosing surgery.

'I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy,' she said. 'Just because you get older, it doesn't mean you should give up on yourself.'

She also revealed that her surgeon operates only through personal referrals using a secret password to prevent impostors from booking consultations. 'People have tried to pretend they know me just to get in,' Jenner said on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. 'So if you really know me, you know the password.'

Experts Say It's Not Unusual

According to Dr Youn, the slight sagging fans are seeing is not a sign of a botched job but rather part of the normal healing process. He noted that Jenner likely had some filler work done and could be using GLP-1 agonist medication, which can cause rapid weight loss and affect facial volume and skin elasticity.

Still, the fascination surrounding Kris Jenner's transformation shows no sign of slowing down. Whether the results truly 'fell' or are simply settling naturally, fans remain captivated by the woman who has turned ageing and controversy into a business model.