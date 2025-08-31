Music executive Scooter Braun, best known for managing global stars such as Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, has found his personal life in the headlines once again. Speculation linking him to Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney has fuelled fresh interest in his wife and marriage history.

The rumours first circulated in mid-2025 after Braun and Sweeney were reportedly seen together at Jeff Bezos's wedding in Venice. The story quickly spread online, prompting questions about Braun's past relationships and whether he is still married.

Who Is Scooter Braun's Wife?

Scooter Braun's wife is Yael Cohen, a Canadian entrepreneur and philanthropist. Born in South Africa and raised in Vancouver, Cohen is best known as the founder of the health organisation F*ck Cancer, which focuses on early cancer detection and awareness.

The couple married in 2014 in Whistler, British Columbia, in a ceremony attended by high-profile figures from the music and technology industries. They share three children together.

For years, their relationship was considered one of the most prominent pairings in the entertainment and business worlds, with Cohen frequently appearing alongside Braun at red-carpet events and charity galas.

Divorce and Family Life

Reports of marital strain began surfacing in July 2021, with multiple outlets noting that Braun and Cohen were living separately. By September 2022, the divorce was finalised in what was described as an amicable settlement.

Court filings confirmed that both parties agreed to joint custody of their children, and Braun retained ownership of several properties in Los Angeles.

Despite the divorce, Cohen has remained active in her business and philanthropic ventures, continuing to build her reputation beyond her connection to Braun.

The couple's co-parenting arrangement has largely stayed out of the spotlight, although Braun occasionally posts family photographs on his social media accounts.

Sydney Sweeney Link and Romance Reports

In June 2025, fresh headlines emerged after Star Magazine reported that Braun and actress Sydney Sweeney had been spotted together in Venice during Jeff Bezos's wedding celebrations. Sources claimed the pair spent time together at the high-profile event, sparking rumours of a developing relationship.

While the rumours gained traction across entertainment blogs and social media platforms, neither Braun nor Sweeney has confirmed or denied the claims.

Online speculation intensified further when photographs circulated showing the two in close proximity at the event. The timing of the reports, less than three years after Braun's divorce, reignited public curiosity about his private life and relationships.

From Business Disputes to Hollywood Rumours

Braun remains a central figure in the entertainment industry. In July 2025, he stepped down as CEO of HYBE America, transitioning to a senior advisory role. This move came shortly before BTS hinted at a 2026 comeback, leading some fans to celebrate Braun's departure.

In addition, Braun recently reached a settlement worth over $30 million with Justin Bieber following a financial dispute related to the cancellation of Bieber's 2022 Justice Tour.

His name has also been tied for years to the highly publicised feud with Taylor Swift, who in 2025 successfully regained ownership of her early music catalogue.

The combination of career transitions, legal settlements and celebrity rumours has kept Braun in the spotlight. The Sydney Sweeney link has added a new dimension to his public narrative, intertwining Hollywood speculation with the ongoing scrutiny of his personal life.