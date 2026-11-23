Disney will begin offering subscribers a fully unified Disney+ experience, including live TV and select premium add-ons, in December. The announcement marks the latest stage in the company's integration of Hulu, but it does not set a date for closing Hulu's standalone app.

In a shareholder letter published on 17 November, Disney Chief Executive Josh D'Amaro and Chief Financial Officer Hugh Johnston said the unification of the Disney+ and Hulu apps was 'nearly complete'. They said subscribers would begin receiving the unified experience in December. The letter did not give a date for closing the standalone app or explain how every Hulu subscription would be handled.

Employees Describe Hulu as 'On Life Support'

Business Insider reported on 28 May that three senior Disney technology employees said development resources were being diverted from Hulu as the company worked to bring the services together. One veteran streaming product employee working on Hulu told the publication: 'Hulu is on life support at this point, with no active development.'

A software engineer offered a separate explanation, telling Business Insider: 'Trying to maintain two separate pipelines doesn't make sense.' The publication did not name the employees. Their accounts describe a reduction in development activity, but do not establish that all maintenance or engineering work on Hulu had stopped.

Internal Document Outlines Hulu App Decommission

Business Insider reported that it had obtained a screenshot of an internal Disney streaming document for Project Gemini, a multiphase effort to bring Hulu's content and features into Disney+. The document outlined a plan to retire Hulu's app and underlying technology after all users have transitioned to Disney+.

It stated: 'The Hulu tech stack and app will be decommissioned after all users have transitioned' to Disney+. That describes a planned technical end state in the reported document, not a public shutdown timetable. Disney has not announced a closure date for the standalone app.

Disney Sets December Target for Unified Experience

Disney's November letter said the unified Disney+ experience would include live TV and 'select premium add-ons'. It did not specify an exact launch date in December or say that every Hulu product, feature or subscription would move across at once.

Hulu Help Center guidance, updated on 30 September, says most titles from its streaming library are available through Disney+. But Live TV-only subscribers and customers with Hulu add-ons cannot access Live TV or those add-ons through Disney+ and must use Hulu's app or website to watch them. Subscribers can manage their Hulu subscriptions through their Hulu account page or the third-party billing partner handling their payments.

Disney Completed Its Hulu Buyout in 2025

Disney completed its purchase of NBCUniversal's remaining 33% stake in Hulu on 27 June 2025, giving it full ownership of the streaming service. NBCUniversal, which is part of Comcast, had held the minority interest.

The integration began before the buyout was completed. Disney launched a beta version of Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers on 6 December 2023, followed by the full launch on 27 March 2024. The integration brought Hulu programming into Disney+, but did not replace the standalone Hulu app.

What the Change Means for Hulu Subscribers

The integration has already made much of Hulu's on-demand library available through Disney+. Subscribers with Live TV-only plans or Hulu add-ons must still use Hulu's app or website to watch those features under the current help guidance.

Disney has not publicly explained how every standalone plan would be handled if the reported Project Gemini decommissioning proceeds. The December rollout will bring more Hulu features into Disney+, but the company has not announced a closure date for the separate app.