Within the Star Wars fandom, Rian Johnson has a complicated legacy. Some have praised Johnson for subverting storyline expectations with 2017's The Last Jedi, while others have criticised the director for his creative choices and treatment of established characters.

Could the director ever helm a Star Wars film again? According to Johnson, the possibility remains open, even if it is not currently on his schedule.

At the 23rd Marrakech International Film Festival, the 52-year-old director admitted that he is focused on other projects but would be open to returning to Star Wars if the opportunity arose.

'I'm already writing the next thing I'm going to do, and it's not a Star Wars thing, or in that genre,' Johnson shared. 'I'm very much enjoying just making my own stuff, but I mean, if the opportunity presented itself...It's a world I deeply love. It's also a group of people I love.'

Would Rian Johnson ever return to #StarWars?



“I love ‘Star Wars’ more now than I ever have. And it’s exciting to me that there are a lot of different voices now, taking cracks at it,” he said at #MarrakechFilmFestival. “I’m already writing the next thing I’m gonna do, and it’s… pic.twitter.com/Q6l2uSwm1v — Variety (@Variety) November 22, 2026

Story Comes First

Johnson, who made his debut as a feature film director with the 2005 neo-noir mystery Brick, said that narrative strength would remain his top priority if he were ever to direct another Star Wars film.

'For me it's not about thinking about IP, it's about stories. I deeply believe the only way to actually make a movie that matters and is worth something is to have your eyes nowhere else except on making that movie. What is the story we're telling? Why are we telling it? Why do we care about it?'

He did, however, make one important concession: 'Outside of that bubble, I'll leave it to the executives.'

Johnson's Legacy: A Story of Two Film Franchises

The Last Jedi grossed more than $1.3 billion (£1.04 billion) worldwide, but audience reception proved more divisive, particularly among fans. While 2015's The Force Awakens introduced several mystery-box storylines and unresolved plot threads, Johnson, who wrote and directed Episode VIII, took the narrative in a different direction.

Among the film's most debated developments were the disillusionment and eventual death of Luke Skywalker, played by Mark Hamill; the abrupt defeat of Emperor Snoke; and the revelation that Rey's parents were ordinary people, rather than members of a significant Star Wars bloodline.

Ironically, this knack for overturning audience expectations has served Johnson well elsewhere. In the Knives Out series, which stars Daniel Craig as private detective Benoit Blanc, Johnson's use of twists and red herrings helped drive both critical and commercial success.

Wake Up Dead Man is a triumphant success. The third Knives Out installment delivers greater emotional depth, striking cinematography, and layered themes under Rian Johnson’s direction. Josh O’Connor shines with a career-defining performance. HIGHLY RECOMMEND! #WakeUpDeadMan pic.twitter.com/pLy4pOeCOV — Brandon Benitez (@brandontalksss) September 7, 2025

Could Another Star Wars Film Happen?

Whether Johnson will eventually bring back that storytelling style in another Star Wars film remains to be seen. For now, multiple projects are reportedly in development at Lucasfilm. According to Polygon, one of them is Star Wars: New Jedi Order, which is expected to follow Rey's efforts to rebuild the Jedi Order.

Since Johnson last directed a Star Wars film, Rey's story continued in 2019's The Rise of Skywalker, in which the character adopted the Skywalker name. Any potential return from Johnson remains speculative, but his latest comments suggest he has not ruled out revisiting the franchise if given a chance.