Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus were under the same roof again as their daughter Miley married musician Maxx Morando in Palm Springs. The wedding brought her divorced parents together again after the singer revealed that family tensions had once left half of them refusing to speak to one another.

The couple exchanged vows in an intimate outdoor ceremony at a private estate in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday, 21 November. Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne officiated the wedding, which brought together the singer's closest friends and relatives.

Cyrus Previously Revealed the Extent of Family Rift

The family tensions followed Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus' separation in 2022 after 28 years of marriage. Their divorce reportedly created divisions among their children, with some remaining closer to their mother and others supporting their father.

Miley opened up about the situation during an appearance on Monica Lewinsky's Reclaiming podcast in June 2025. She revealed that 'half of us weren't speaking to each other at one point' and admitted she had felt a strong sense of loyalty to her mother.

Reflecting on her parents' on-and-off relationship, she said she had watched what happened when family problems were left unaddressed.

'They really do stack, and then all of a sudden you go, "Oh my god, it's been 10 years, and this is a mess that I barely even know how to start [with]. This is basically emotional hoarding,'" she explained.

The singer also spoke about her efforts to repair those relationships by restoring communication that had become a major priority.

'We cleaned all that up. That was a really big part of my year this year, was all of my family, putting all of those lines of communication back together,' she said.

Miley Reconciled With Billy Ray

Miley's relationship with her father also came under scrutiny following his separation from Tish and his short-lived marriage to Australian singer Firerose, 37. Miley did not mention her father during her Grammy acceptance speeches in February 2024. The situation attracted further attention in January 2025, when Miley's brother Trace publicly urged Billy Ray to seek help, expressing concern about their father.

However, Miley later indicated that she and Billy Ray had begun to rebuild their relationship. In a May 2025 Instagram statement, she wrote: 'My dad and I have had our challenges over the years. Now, in my 30s, [my] family is my priority above all else. I'm at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing.'

She also addressed their relationship on The New York Times' podcast The Interview that month, explaining that she had learned to see her parents as individuals rather than as a couple.

'I can love them both as individuals instead of as a parental pairing. I'm being an adult about it,' she said.

Music also played a part in rebuilding their bond. Miley dedicated her song 'Secrets' to Billy Ray, describing it as a peace offering to someone she had lost for a time but always loved.

Billy Ray and Tish Attend Miley's Wedding

Billy Ray attended his daughter's wedding with girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley, while Tish arrived with her husband, Dominic Purcell. Miley's younger sister Noah and Hurley's son Damian were also among the guests.

The gathering brought both sides of Miley's family together, although it remains unclear whether her divorced parents interacted during the celebrations.

Miley wore a long-sleeved white satin gown for the outdoor ceremony, while Morando opted for a black tuxedo. Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne officiated as the couple exchanged vows beneath a white floral arch beside a swimming pool.

Miley and Morando became engaged in Kyoto, Japan, in late 2025, after dating for around four years. Billy Ray publicly congratulated the couple on Instagram in December.