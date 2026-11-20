A DC fan criticised Elon Musk after Skydance chairman and chief executive David Ellison confirmed that the billionaire was a shareholder in the media company. On X, user @dxrkspartan wrote: 'he's gonna ruin dc', referring to Musk's investment in the company that owns DC Studios.

Ellison confirmed the shareholding at The New York Times DealBook Summit on 18 November. Skydance Corporation acquired Warner Bros. Discovery on 6 October 2026 in a deal valued at approximately $110 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery became a wholly owned subsidiary of Skydance after the acquisition, and the parent company adopted the Skydance Corporation name on the same date.

A DC Fan Questions Musk's Potential Influence

The post reflected one user's concern about Musk's presence as a Skydance shareholder. Ellison did not announce any role for Musk in DC's creative or management decisions.

A separate petition calling for James Gunn and Peter Safran to remain in charge of DC Studios was launched on 9 November, after Skydance announced the leadership change. It had attracted more than 201,000 signatures by 14 November, according to ComicBook, four days before Ellison's remarks.

The petition called for Gunn and Safran to remain as heads and co-presidents of DC Studios. It concerned the leadership change, not Musk's investment.

Ellison Confirms Musk's Stake at DealBook Summit

Ellison confirmed Musk's shareholding during an interview with New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin at the summit in New York. He described Musk as 'the greatest entrepreneur of our time', saying Musk did not invest in many companies and that having him as a shareholder was 'an honor and a privilege'.

Ellison also said a future opportunity to collaborate with Musk would be a privilege. Semafor had previously reported that Musk invested roughly $1 billion in Skydance, citing people familiar with the matter.

TheWrap also reported that figure, although it does not appear in the exchange quoted here. The amount should therefore be attributed to those reports rather than presented as an independently confirmed figure.

Gunn and Safran to Leave DC Studios Leadership Roles

Skydance announced on 9 November that Gunn and Safran would step away from their leadership roles at DC Studios. Jeremy Latcham was appointed president and chief creative officer, with responsibility for leading DC's film, television and animation slate. He is due to take up the role on 1 December.

Latcham is a former Marvel Studios executive and producer. His credits include associate producer on Iron Man and executive producer on Guardians of the Galaxy. He will report to Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein, co-chairs of Skydance Motion Picture Group. Gunn and Safran will return to full-time creative work, with Gunn continuing work on his next Superman film, Man of Tomorrow.

Ellison Says HBO Max Will Stream Musk Documentary

Ellison was also asked about the release of Musk, a documentary about the billionaire directed by filmmaker Alex Gibney. Skydance has an existing pay-one agreement with A24, giving HBO Max the first subscription-streaming window after the film's initial release.

Ellison said the company would honour the agreement. 'We believe in independence. We don't believe in censorship of any kind, and we have that deal with A24, and of course we'll honor it,' he told Sorkin. Variety reported that the documentary was expected to begin streaming on HBO Max in the first quarter of 2027.