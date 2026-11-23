Miley Cyrus' marriage to drummer Maxx Morando has prompted comparisons with former husband Liam Hemsworth, after photographs from the couple's wedding drew contrasting reactions online.

Cyrus, 33, and Morando, 28, married in Palm Springs, California, on 21 November. She announced the wedding the following day, sharing black-and-white photographs captioned 'M + M'. According to Entertainment Tonight, Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne officiated the poolside ceremony, where guests wore black. They had been together since 2021.

Wedding Reactions Revive Liam Comparisons

Comments on Entertainment Tonight's Instagram post featuring the wedding photographs included direct comparisons with Hemsworth. 'From Liam to this?' one person asked. Another wrote: 'Wow! Big change from Liam Hemsworth'.

A third commenter contrasted the former couple more explicitly, saying: 'Now, that man is the right kind of person for a woman like her. Liam Hemsworth was too much for her'.

Other users focused on Morando's expression. 'He looks worried', one wrote, while another asked whether he was camera shy. Those remarks were interpretations of photographs, not evidence of his feelings.

One commenter challenged the comparisons, writing: 'Why are people so WEIRD! Say congratulations or move on, she is happy with him and they have already been together 5 years!' Others also wished the newlyweds well. The comments represent individual responses to the images, rather than a consensus about either relationship.

What Is Different About Cyrus and Morando's Relationship?

Cyrus and Morando's relationship began away from the spotlight. The couple were introduced through Sam, a member of Morando's band Liily, whose sister had a friend who knew Cyrus. Morando said he was uninterested in pop culture and barely used social media, making the set-up an unusually blind date for the singer.

'They just put us on a blind date', he told Wonderland in July 2026. 'We just never stopped hanging out'.

Morando also described adjusting to Cyrus's fame. He said that experiencing people waiting outside places for her was strange, adding that being with the singer had given him a new perspective on life, art and music.

He proposed during a trip to Kyoto, Japan, in late 2025. Morando persuaded Cyrus to cross a plank into a hotel garden marked off-limits. While she filmed the secluded spot with her back turned, he got down on one knee. He later recalled that his heart was pounding.

Music has also connected them. Morando, a drummer and producer, contributed to Cyrus's albums Endless Summer Vacation and Something Beautiful. The pair performed 'Let's Get Married' together at the Hollywood Bowl shortly before their wedding.

Why Liam Hemsworth Remains Part of the Story

Cyrus and Hemsworth met while filming The Last Song in 2009. Their on-and-off relationship continued for years, including two engagements, before they married at their Tennessee home on 23 December 2018.

They announced their separation in August 2019, less than eight months later. Hemsworth filed for divorce that month, and it was finalised in January 2020.

The Instagram comparisons therefore draw on two very different public timelines: Cyrus's decade-long, highly publicised relationship with Hemsworth and her five-year relationship with Morando, which began with a blind date and remained comparatively private before their engagement and wedding.